Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Facing Possible NFL Suspension
In July 2024, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was charged with two misdemeanors, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of 0.8 percent. The former USC Trojans receiver’s DUI trial begins on July 15.
Last July, Addison was found asleep at the wheel at LAX airport. Officers performed a DUI investigation, resulting in Addison’s arrest. Per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the trial for his DUI citation is still set to occur as planned on July 15, and Addison has pleaded not guilty.
With just a week before Addison is set to report to the Minnesota Vikings’ training camp, the team and fans will be awaiting the outcome of the trial to learn his fate for the 2025 NFL season. The former USC wide receiver could be facing at least a three-game suspension due to the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
The number of games Addison is suspended for could vary based on the outcome of the trial, but it is a baseline of three weeks. The timeline could expand based on circumstances, such as extreme intoxication of at least 0.15 percent BAC.
The NFL is waiting for the trial to be complete before deciding on Adison’s punishment, which is why he did not face a suspension in 2024. One year after the incident at LAX, Addison’s fate will be decided as NFL teams are set to begin training camp.
“Whatever’s out there for me, I’m going to stand on all 10, take whatever comes with it,” Addison told reporters last summer. “I’ll own up to everything, and I feel like anything that come my way is meant to happen or is deserved, so I’ll do what I’ve got to do.”
Addison has been in the NFL for two seasons, coming out of USC as a first-round draft pick. He is coming off a season where he had 63 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. Addison suffered an ankle injury, limiting him to just 15 games in the 2024 regular season. In his two seasons with the team, Addison has been a reliable role player on the offense alongside wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
The Minnesota Vikings were one of the top teams in the NFL last season, led by former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold. Despite the regular season success, the team faced a tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round, with the final score of 27-9. The team has undergone some roster changes, but is looking to get back into the postseason and make a deeper run.
The Vikings' most notable change to the offense this year is the quarterback position. Darnold is no longer with the team after signing a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, and the Vikings are sticking with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
The Vikings will still have one of the top receivers with Jefferson, but Addison and McCarthy could miss valuable game reps this season. McCarthy missed the entire 2024 regular season due to a knee injury and is getting his first shot as the starting quarterback.
The veterans will report to training camp on July 22, and the Vikings' 2025 regular season will kick off on Sept. 8 against another former USC Trojans quarterback, Caleb Williams, and the Chicago Bears.