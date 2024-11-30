Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman on Preparing For USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava will be making his third straight start at quarterback for the Trojans against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday afternoon. What differences does Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman see in the USC offense with Maiava instead of Miller Moss at quarterback?
Marcus Freeman: “A Really Good Arm”
The USC Trojans went with quarterback Miller Moss through their first nine games. Moss had his ups and downs and the Trojans had a record of 4-5 with him as starter. Prior to their game against Nebraska, coach Lincoln Riley made the call to go to Jayden Maiava.
Unlike Moss, Maiava provides more of a duel threat attack with his legs. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke about the changes he has seen in the USC with Maiava as the starter.
“The schematics of the offense hasn’t changed that much,” Freeman said. “He (Maiava) tends to make different decisions maybe than Moss did. . . . He makes really quick decisions and they’re doing some different things with extending past with his legs. . . . He’s got a really good arm and he isn’t putting them in many negative situations.”
In Maiava’s two starts, USC is 2-0 with wins over Nebraska and UCLA.
“He’s come in these last two games and won them for him,” Freeman said. “They’re playing well on offense but their whole offense hasn’t changed.”
Can Trojans Cause A Playoff Shakeup?
The USC Trojans will be playing spoiler on Saturday when they take the field vs. Notre Dame. The Irish are currently No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. A win over USC would all but lock up a spot in the postseason.
A loss would put their playoff chances up in the air, but luckily for Notre Dame, there has been chaos all around them in the rankings.10-2 might get them in, but the Fighting Irish would be sweating out the final rankings.
USC has been out of the playoff race for quite some time but already has a bowl game berth secured, so they should be playing loose and free. Can the Trojans pull the upset as a 7.5-point home underdog?
MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds: Can USC Pull Off Upset?
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred
MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC