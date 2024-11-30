All Trojans

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman on Preparing For USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava

The USC Trojans host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. What did Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman have to say about Trojans' quarterback Jayden Maiava? Can USC pull off the upset and ruin the Irish's College Football Playoff hopes in the historic rivalry?

Cory Pappas

Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches from the sideline during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches from the sideline during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava will be making his third straight start at quarterback for the Trojans against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday afternoon. What differences does Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman see in the USC offense with Maiava instead of Miller Moss at quarterback?

Marcus Freeman: “A Really Good Arm”

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter a
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans went with quarterback Miller Moss through their first nine games. Moss had his ups and downs and the Trojans had a record of 4-5 with him as starter. Prior to their game against Nebraska, coach Lincoln Riley made the call to go to Jayden Maiava. 

Unlike Moss, Maiava provides more of a duel threat attack with his legs. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke about the changes he has seen in the USC with Maiava as the starter.

“The schematics of the offense hasn’t changed that much,” Freeman said. “He (Maiava) tends to make different decisions maybe than Moss did. . . . He makes really quick decisions and they’re doing some different things with extending past with his legs. . . . He’s got a really good arm and he isn’t putting them in many negative situations.” 

In Maiava’s two starts, USC is 2-0 with wins over Nebraska and UCLA.

“He’s come in these last two games and won them for him,” Freeman said. “They’re playing well on offense but their whole offense hasn’t changed.”

Can Trojans Cause A Playoff Shakeup?

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Brui
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans will be playing spoiler on Saturday when they take the field vs. Notre Dame. The Irish are currently No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. A win over USC would all but lock up a spot in the postseason.

A loss would put their playoff chances up in the air, but luckily for Notre Dame, there has been chaos all around them in the rankings.10-2 might get them in, but the Fighting Irish would be sweating out the final rankings. 

USC has been out of the playoff race for quite some time but already has a bowl game berth secured, so they should be playing loose and free. Can the Trojans pull the upset as a 7.5-point home underdog? 

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

