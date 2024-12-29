Ranking USC Trojans Best Games: Texas A&M or LSU Win?
The USC Trojans saw their season conclude with a 35-31 win in the Las Vegas Bowl to cap off their year with a 7-6 record. The Trojans played in a handful of memorable games this season.
Take a look at a few games that stood out among the rest.
1. Las Vegas Bowl 35-31 win vs. Texas A&M
It was an emphatic win for the Trojans to close out the season. Despite coming into the game as 3.5-point underdogs, USC managed to battle back and put together a second half comeback that saw them go on a 21-0 run to take the lead and eventually win the game 35-31. It wasn't the prettiest performance from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, but also tacked on three interceptions in the loss.
One of the most interesting storylines from the game was the re-emergence of wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. He reeled in seven catchs for 127 yards and three touchdowns. It was a fun and exciting way for the Trojans to cap off their season and leaves them 2-0 vs. the SEC during the 2024 season.
2. Season opening 27-20 win vs. LSU
Flipping the script, the Trojans' season opening win vs. LSU gave USC so much hope heading into the year. The Trojans needed another second half comeback to win this game, but it set the groundwork for drama-filled forth quarters by USC.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies
The Trojans saw one of the best performances of the season from quarterback Miller Moss. He threw for 378 yards and one touchdown in the win. It was arguably his best game as a Trojan. It was a glimpse of what was to come from USC running back Woody Marks ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns. USC's defense held LSU to their lowest total of the season. The season for the Trojans started and ended in Las Vegas in 2024.
3. Victory Bell 19-13 win vs. UCLA
The Trojans retook the Victory Bell after last year's defeat to UCLA. Once again, USC had to use a fourth quarter comeback to win the game, a common theme throughout the season.
The Trojans did not score a touchdown until the tail end of the game in what was a defensive slugfest. It was Maiava's second start of the season and he performed admirably in the win. He threw for 221 yards and a touchdown, which came late in the fourth quarter to Lane to give the Trojans the win and the Victory Bell trophy.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks