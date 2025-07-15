All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting Class Jumped By Georgia Bulldogs in Rankings?

The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class had been ranked No. 1 for weeks, but that has now changed. Lincoln Riley's 2026 class has now been overtaken by the Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart for the spot.

Cory Pappas

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class has dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 according to On3. The team that overtook the Trojans are the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs recruiting score of 93.209 is just edging out USC, who has a score of 93.207.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley and USC’s 2026 recruiting class had been ranked No. 1 on On3 for quite some time, but No. 1 now belongs to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby’s Smart’s team has received 29 commitments in the class of 2026 from two five-stars, 20 four-stars, and seven three-stars. 

The two five-stars that are committed to Georgia are quarterback Jared Curtis and tight end Kaiden Prothro. 

USC is behind them with their 31 commitments from two five-stars, 19 four-stars, and 10 three-stars. The two five-star recruits in USC’s 2026 class are tight end Mark Bowman and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. 

Georgia is No. 1 and USC is No. 2. Here is how the rest of On3’s current 2026 recruiting rankings shake out. 

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. USC Trojans 

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4. Texas A&M Aggies

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Oregon Ducks

7. LSU Tigers 

8. Ohio State Buckeyes

9. Michigan Wolverines

10. Clemson Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs with Another Elite Recruiting Class

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field prior to the start of the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It comes as no surprise to see the Georgia Bulldogs with a top ranked recruiting class. Dating all the way back to 2017, Georgia has had a top three ranked recruiting class each year according to On3. This is right when Kirby Smart took the coaching job after being a defensive coordinator on Nick Saban's staff for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Smart led Georgia to back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023. The Bulldogs are always in the thick of the SEC title and national championship race. Last seaosn by most Georgia fans would be considered a "down year," with them losing two games in the regualr season. Despite this, Georgia still managed to win the SEC Championship and made it to the College Football Playoff.

It was a short lived stay for the Bulldogs in their playoff opener, as they fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals.

USC Trojans Seeking First College Football Playoff Appearance

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies are the only two schools in the 2026 recruiting class top 10 rankings that have yet to make a College Football Playoff in their program's history. The first season of the College Football Playoff was in 2014, where the top four teams played two semi-final games and then a national championship.

That four-team format remained the same until this past season in 2024, when the playoff expanded to 12 teams. Is this the year USC finally makes it in the dance?

