Sam Darnold Can Add a New Chapter to NFL Career Resurgence

The New York Jets drafted former USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to change the fortunes of the franchise.

Darnold had all the pedigree coming out of USC. He brought the Trojans back into the national spotlight, winning the 2016 Rose Bowl and leading them to a New Year’s Six Bowl game again the following year. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and a First Team All-Pac 12 selection during his time in the Cardinal and Gold.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

But it never happened and almost a decade later, the Jets are still in search of a franchise quarterback. It was a disaster for Darnold in his three seasons before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers, and it was more of the same.

He spent the 2023 season as the backup to Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers. Having a year to learn from Kyle Shanahan paid dividends in his career because it kickstarted his resurgence in Minnesota the following season.

Darnold was spectacular with the Vikings and began to play like the quarterback many draft pundits believed he could. The former USC signal-caller set new career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating en route to a 14-3 record before they were bounced in the Wild Card by the Los Angeles Rams.

With Minnesota deciding to move forward with 2024 first round pick JJ McCarthy after the season, Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million dollar deal with the Seattle Seahawks. This year, Darnold became the second quarterback in NFL to win 14+ games in back-to-back seasons, joining seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who did it over two decades ago and led the Seahawks to the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Rematch with Division Rivals

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old quarterback has Seattle in its first NFC Championship Game since 2014, where they will face the Rams, the team that ended Darnold's season last season. He is the first USC quarterback to play in a conference championship since Mark Sanchez in 2010.

Darnold is still battling an oblique injury that he suffered late last week ahead of the team's divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks didn't ask much of Darnold in the game. Behind an opening kickoff return touchdown from receiver Rashid Shaheed, a dominant defense and run game, Darnold completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown as Seattle routed their division rival 41-6.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, but the injury won't keep him from suiting up on Sunday.

Darnold can become the first Trojans quarterback ever to play in the Super Bowl with a win over the Seahawks division rival. USC has a storied history with quarterbacks, including three that have won the Heisman Trophy, but none have had the opportunity to reach the pinnacle of the sport. Darnold has completely changed the narrative of his career, from draft bust to a Super Bowl caliber quarterback.

