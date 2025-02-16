USC Trojans Cornerback Jaylin Smith Projected as Day 2 NFL Draft Pick
The NFL season has concluded, which means draft season is in full swing. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter released a three-round mock draft this week that has the San Francisco 49ers taking USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith with the 99th overall pick. Smith is the only draft eligible prospect from USC that is projected as a day two pick.
The Southern California native arrived on campus as a four-star prospect coming out Bishop Alemany (CA) High School in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Smith was an immediate contributor in his freshman season, appearing in 10 games, including one start at safety. He appeared 23 games, including 21 starts over the next two seasons at the nickel and safety positions. He excelled in both roles and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Trojans win over Louisville in the 2023 Holiday Bowl.
USC hired defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn at the end of the 2023 season. Described as a “Swiss Army Knife,” Lynn had Smith learn every position in the secondary during spring practice, while he was recovering from an injury and fall camp, before deciding to make Smith a full-time outside cornerback. The Trojans coach consistently praised his star cornerback during the season.
“Toughness, he’s super competitive,” Lynn said. “Even if a ball is caught on him he’s always right there. He tackles well, he can blitz, he does just about everything. And just having him out I think he’s an extra edge to our defense.”
Smith thrived in his new role, finishing the season with 59 tackles, including four tackles for loss and two interceptions in 10 games. He maintained his strong tackling skills and consistently showed up in run support from the cornerback position. Smith was the Trojans most consistent player in coverage, to the point where teams would attack the opposite side of the field.
Smith’s performance this past season showcased his versatility and helped propel his draft stock. Former USC All-American safety and assistant defensive backs coach Taylor Mays, who worked with Smith for the past three seasons believes his best football is still ahead of him.
“Jaylin is a star in the making,” Mays said in November. “I think for J-Rock especially, I’ve been here his whole career from when he came in as a freshman, I think it’s twofold because it’s him on the field and it’s also him off the field. He’s grown up which every player naturally does as they get older, but he’s grown up, he’s matured. He’s seen what he needs to do in order to be successful on and off the football field."
“What’s happened is his athletic talent has been able to takeover. He’s been consistent, he’s been dedicated, he’s sacrificed. You’re starting to see the benefit of all the hard work. Everything’s he’s done over these last couple of years it’s showing up right now, he’s a heck of a player," Mays continued.
Smith took part in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, at the end of January and he is one of three USC players that will take part in the NFL Scouting Combine starting at the end of month, joining running back Woody Marks and center Jonah Monheim.