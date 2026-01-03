USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

The USC Trojans have officially closed out their 2025 season following their Alamo Bowl loss to TCU, and now focus on the next step heading into the offseason: The transfer portal.

While several players on USC’s roster have made the decision to transfer, or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Trojans have a chance to land top ranked prospects for next season. One anticipating factor going into this year’s portal season is the addition of general manager Chad Bowden.

With the portal opening up on Jan 2., the Trojans are already linked to former Auburn Tigers receiver Cam Coleman. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Coleman is set to visit USC after visiting Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Alabama.

USC Recruiting Auburn’s Cam Coleman

Oct 25, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA: Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown

Wide receiver Cam Coleman was one of Auburn's most dynamic and dangerous receivers on their attack. Despite a 10-14 record under former coach Hugh Freeze, Coleman still finished his time at Auburn with 93 receptions for 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Coleman was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in Phenix City, Alabama, and was the No. 2 wide receiver in his class and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama.

Following the end of the regular season, USC lost wide receivers Makai lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft. Their two starting receivers headed to the Draft means a larger role for wide receiver Tanook Hines, and a chance to land a veteran receiver in the portal with experience. Especially with Lemon and Lane playing three seasons at USC, having an experienced receiver from the portal could bolster the air-raid offense under coach Lincoln Riley.

Coleman sits as the No. 1 rated player in On3's transfer portal rankings, and is a hot commodity in the portal.

Can USC pull Coleman to the West Coast?

Riley has cemented himself as one of the top offensive minds in the country, producing some of the top talent in college football and the NFL. On his resume, he boasts three Heisman Trophy winners, four CFP appearances and a recent Biletnikoff winner in Lemon. For an electric receiver like Coleman, working under a mastermind like Riley, and playing after a former Biletnikoff winner, could be the key to a successful home for Coleman.

What Coleman Adds To Riley’s Offense

Nov 22, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA: Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Mercer Bears

Having quarterback Jayden Maiava return as USC’s signal-callers is a massive advantage going into 2026, a quarterback who’s been in Riley’s system for a year and is bound for another year to help execute USC’s dynamic offense. In their receiving core, Maiava’s connection with Lemon and Lane was undeniable. L

emon was built for clutch passes with an elite yards-after-catch ability to make explosive plays, and Lane’s size and route-running gave Maiava the chance to use his deep-ball pass to find Lane downfield.

Now, with both gone, it’s up to the new receiver core to build off of Lane and Lemon’s momentum, and an athletic receiver like Coleman could fit in seamlessly.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins

Again, Coleman does have other schools on his list like Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M, which are all premier offensive schools. However, with the talent that Coleman brings to the table, an offense and coaching staff like USC will be beneficial for their 2026 season, and his future beyond college football.

USC lost a number of players to the transfer portal and the Draft, but have a nearly full 2026 recruiting class joining the Trojans this month. However, Riley and Bowden do have some position groups that need to be addressed via the portal, and it starts with a veteran wide receiver like Coleman.

