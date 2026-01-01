Five Shocking Stats From USC's Alamo Bowl Loss To TCU

The USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs faced off in the Alamo Bowl for the final game of the 2025 season, and USC ultimately fell in overtime 30-27 to finish 9-4 on the year.

It was a game of turnovers, missed opportunities and special teams milestones that resulted in USC’s loss that will carry them into the offseason. Here are five shocking stats after the Alamo Bowl:

1 Jayden Maiava's 10 Turnovers This Season

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans starting quarterback has been a bright spot for USC nearly all season. In Jayden Maiava’s first year as starting quarterback, he led the Big Ten in multiple categories and brought USC to a nine-win season.

However, Maiava has struggled with eliminating turnovers this season. He closed out the year with three multi-turnover games and 10 total interceptions after throwing two picks against TCU.

"I mean, yeah, he's obviously grown a lot, but there's still going to be so much more growth left," coach Lincoln Riley said after the loss. "I'm proud of the progress that he's made, but we know in that room what the standards are both for us as a staff and at this school. So we're going to continue to strive to get there with all the guys in the room. Really enjoy coaching Jayden. He's gotten a lot better, and we'll be looking forward to make a jump with him and the entire room going into next year."

2. 20 Field Goals For Ryon Sayeri

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Kicker Ryon Sayeri opened up the season as USC’s starting kicker, as a walk-on. Through the year, Sayeri has been the nail in the coffin for some of the Trojans biggest wins, like his 54-yard field goal against Michigan. In the close 21-17 win over Nebraska, Sayeri was clutch with two field goals, and one from 49 yards out.

Against the Horned Frogs, Sayeri completed for total field goals, with his longest coming from 40-yards out. Sayeri was consistently a core player on special teams that kept USC alive in key moments, and will continue to be an asset come 2026.

3. Lincoln Riley Drops to 2-2 In Bowl Games

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley’s fourth season with the Trojans came with big wins and some frustrating losses. Following the loss to TCU in the Bowl game, Riley dropped to 2-0 in postseason Bowl games.

Ironically, the Alamo Bowl loss was eerily similar to Riley’s first postseason loss as USC head coach, when the Trojans fell 48-45 to Tulane in the Sugar Bowl with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Riley has wins in the SRS Las Vegas Distribution Bowl over Texas A&M last year, and the Holiday Bowl over Louisville in 2023.

Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2021, Riley is 35-18 overall, and enters his fifth season with the No. 1 2026 recruiting class in the country.

USC Star Jahkeem Stewart Hints At Trojans' Next Defensive Coordinator

Lincoln Riley's Honest Reaction After USC's Overtime Struggles

One Bright Spot For USC Following Alamo Bowl Loss vs. TCU

“This place is doing all the things that you need to do to put yourself it position to go bust that door down and do it I really believe a window here has opened up that's taken lot of effort by a lot of people, a lot of commitment by a lot of people,” Riley said. “Four fun, but really challenging years to get it open, and it's open now”

4. King Miller's Five 100-yard Games

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) sprints into the end zone for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Running back King Miller heard his name called early in the Michigan game, after running back Waymond Jordan went down with an injury. Since Miller has taken control of the run game, he has not disappointed Trojan fans.

Miller has only played eight full games as USC’s running back, and eclipsed his fifth 100-plus yard rushing performance against the Horned Frogs. Miller completed 114 total yards — 99 rushing and 15 receiving, as well as one touchdown.

Miller officially announced his re-signing with the Trojans for the 2026 season, alongside Jordan, and should be a dangerous duo to watch for next season.

5. Tanook Hines Career-High 163 Receiving Yards

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Tanook Hines had his first full game as the Trojans main target, and he showed out. Hines finished the game with 163 receiving yards on 6 receptions.

"Yeah, it was fun to see him kind of rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role," Riley said after the loss. "He was pretty unguardable tonight, to be honest. The only times they really guarded him is when they tackled him. So, yeah, he did a great job. He's going to be a hell of a player here."

The true freshman from Houston, Texas, proved to be a reliable pass-catcher for USC and Maiava all night, and should be USC’s go-to target in August.

