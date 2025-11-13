USC Fans Love What Quarterback Jayden Maiava Said About Playoff Pressure
The USC Trojans checked in at No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night.
USC may not be in the top 12 needed to make the playoff at the moment, but they still control their destiny with a pair of ranked matchups on the horizon, starting this Saturday when they host No. 21 Iowa.
Staying Focused
It’s been a one-game for Southern Cal since they dropped their second game of the season after failing to Notre Dame 34-24 on Oct. 18.
The Trojans have responded with a big-time road win over Nebraska after its second bye week on Nov. 1. USC trailed by eight in the second half and mounted two touchdown drives and limited the Cornhuskers to just three points in the final 30 minutes to win 21-17.
And then when they were knotted up with Northwestern at 14-14 last Friday, Maiava forced a fumble that went out of the end zone, and the Trojans proceeded to finish the game on a 24-3 run.
It’s the same process for USC as they head into this much anticipated showdown against the Hawkeyes. The only thing that matters is this week of practice and the game on Saturday.
“I think the biggest thing is just being where your feet are, being in the moment,” said USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. “Not get too far down, far down the road or not get too caught up in the past or what happened or what's going to happen. I think just focus on what's happening right now and where you are right now, in terms of just focusing on what you got to focus on, and keeping the main thing, the main thing.”
But it only works if the whole program is bought into the process. And that comes from having the right leadership in place with players such as Maiava and coach Lincoln Riley. But also trust in each other. Redshirt tight end Lake McRee is one of the last players still around from the previous regime and described this team as the closest one he's been a part of at USC during fall camp. Redshirt senior linebacker Eric Gentry, who transferred from Arizona State in 2022, echoed the same statement.
The vibe around the program is at all-time since Riley arrived in Southern California almost four years ago to the date, but that doesn’t mean they are satisfied with where they sit. It’s been about continue to raise the bar.
“I think just buying in a lot more than we have been bought in,” Maiava said. “Just continue to raise the standard. And continue to do what we've been doing to get the success that we've been getting with some of these games. So I think just continue to elaborate that and perfect our craft.”
Embracing the Moment
It’s the first time since Riley’s first season in Los Angeles that the Trojans are still in playoff contention this late in the year, but there is a different feel around the team in terms of what this could mean for the future of the program.
Riley certainly isn’t taking the opportunity in front of them for granted and he doesn’t want his team either.
“Opportunities to accomplish some cool things is a lot of fun. And every time you win, you make these games more valuable, more important,” Riley said. “It doesn't mean that you change your approach, but I think you have an understanding and realization this is a cool position to put yourself in. Just you don't want to miss it, you don't want to do anything that would keep you from putting the best foot forward when you get these because it's hard to get. It's every year when you're fortunate to get this point, you realize that.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s contest at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.