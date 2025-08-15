USC Trojans Dual Threat Wide Receiver Big Ten's Most Dangerous Player?
The USC Trojans' underwhelming 2024 season has paved a path for a new level of competition and standard for a blue-blood program like USC.
After their 7-6 season and nursing injuries of many, the Trojans have brought a new life to this season's team, returning veterans like linebacker Eric Gentry and using quarterback Jayden Maiava to his full potential.
Trojans Wide Receiver Boasts Talent, Versatility
The USC Trojans also boast two wideouts who have been viewed as early NFL Draft prospects, including Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. Especially a dual threat like Lemon, who has the skill to contribute to special teams aside from running routes.
Lemon, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver from Los Alamitos, California, has been one of the most reliable targets for the Trojans since his arrival. Last season, he finished with 52 receptions for 764 yards, averaging 14.7 per run and three touchdowns.
Aside from offense, Lemon fills in as a primary punt returner on special teams. Last season, Lemon earned 267 total yards in punt returns, forging an even larger platform for his talent.
Most Dynamic Player Among the Big Ten?
Lemon has recently emerged as one of the top players this season in the Big Ten Conference. He stands with a list that includes big-time talent like Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton.
Others included in the list:
1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
2. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
3. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
4. Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE, Penn State
5. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
6. Dillon Thieneman, DB, Oregon
7. Mateo Uiagalelei, LB, Oregon
8. Gabe Lucas, OLB, Illinois
9. D’Angelo Ponds, DB, Indiana
10. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor
MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players
The Trojans are gearing up to earn back their national dominance under coach Lincoln Riley, whose prior success at Oklahoma has struggled to translate during his tenure in Los Angeles.
Lemon is entering his third season with the Trojans and has shown steady improvement each year. His first season did not bring a lot of reps, but he showed subtle flashes that gained Trojans coaches attention, and saw him fit for other areas on the field.
What Lemon also faces, again, is a new starting quarterback to start out the season. Lemon started his tenure with Trojans with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leading the way, followed by Louisville quarterback Miller Moss, and this year Maiava will guide the Trojan offense.
Special teams coordinator Ryan Dougherty believes Lemon is a skilled candidate for the punt returner role, especially after proof he can handle it.
Lemon's Skill Will Benefit Trojans Special Teams
"I think with a guy like him, anytime you can get the ball in his hands, you want to do it as many times as possible," Dougherty said after Thursday's fall camp.
What Dougherty also mentioned was Lemon's ability to make the position his own, especially as a skilled receiver with the ability to get past defenders.
"The confidence he has back there, that's part of it." Dougherty said. "His ability to explode after he catches a ball and that change of speed that he has and that initial burst that he gives to make the first guy miss, you know, because traditionally, as a returner, that's what you got to do. You got to make the first guy miss. And after that, he takes care of the rest."
Trojan fans should look forward to Lemon's playing time on both special teams and offense this year, as he is poised to be one of the Trojans most dynamic players this season.