Why USC’s Next Three Games Are Key For College Football Playoff Hopes

The USC Trojans are seeking their first ever College Football Playoff appearance this season. Here's why the next three games for coach Lincoln Riley's team could determine their playoff fate in 2025.

Cory Pappas

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have a massive stretch of games coming up over the next few weeks. They will face three straight teams that are currently ranked in the AP Top 25. First up in that stretch is the No. 23 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on the road on Saturday, Sep. 27.

Opportunity For Lincoln Riley, USC

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans have got off to a 4-0 start this season with some very impressive showings. They are 2-0 so far in Big Ten play, albeit against the Purdue Boilermakers and Michigan State Spartans who are not thought to finish towards the top of the conference. 

USC has yet to earn a spot in a College Football Playoff since the format was adopted in 2014. Starting last season, 12 teams now make the playoff. This gives the Trojans an even better chance. Being a member of the Big Ten conference provides USC with more opportunities to get resume building wins compared to other conferences. 

Will USC be able to capitalize?

USC’s Upcoming Three Games

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) following the victory against the Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s begins this three game stretch with an early road game against No. 23 ranked Illinois. The Fighting Illini are coming off a disastrous performance on the road again the Indiana Hoosiers. Illinois got blown out 63-10. They return home and will look to get that bad taste out of their mouth against USC.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The following week, USC will come back to Los Angeles and host the No. 19 ranked Michigan Wolverines. Michigan’s one loss this season was on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners. They are fresh off a road win against Nebraska and will play a reeling Wisconsin Badgers team before going to California. 

The final game in this stretch is on on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame was in the national championship game last season and came into 2025 with high expectations. The Fighting Irish lost their first two games of the season to the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies before getting in the win column by defeating Purdue. USC has lost their last two games against Notre Dame, so this will not be an easy game by any means. 

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, takes the field with his team before a NCAA football game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC's Playoff Hopes

If USC can even just win two of these three games, they will be in great shape to make the 12-team playoff field. At that point they would have a record of 6-1. If they could finish off the season by winning four of their five games to finish 10-2, they would essentially be a lock to make it in the dance.

Even if USC went 9-3 with the difficult schedule they have, it could be enough. However, they should not count on that. In the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff last season, every team that earned an at-large berth lost no more than two games. 

If they lose multiple games in this stretch, they would have to be perfect to end the season. They still have a road game against the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks in November would need to win.

Cory Pappas
