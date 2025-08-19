Nine USC Trojans Commits Receive Preseason All-American Recognition As Recruits
The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class has garnered much attention for almost the entirety of this calendar year and deservedly so.
Nine commits from the No. 1 ranked recruiting, according to ESPN and the Rivals Industry Rankings were named to MaxPreps Preseason All-America Football Team.
Five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and three-star safety Madden Riordan were named to the first-team.
Four-star receivers Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Trent Mosley, four-star IOL Esun Tafa and five-star EDGE Luke Wafle were named second-team.
Several SEC programs made a push for Bowman, the No. 1 rated tight end in the country, but the Mater Dei (Calif.) product decided to stay home. His teammate, Topui, flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC in April, restoring the Trojans' recruiting pipeline with the national powerhouse in Orange County.
Bowman and Topui are two key members of the No. 1 high school ranked team in the country.
Pepe was one of the most sought-after offensive tackles in the country. The No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 player at his position, per the 247Sports Rankings, was born and raised in Southern California and the Trojans made it a priority to bring the IMG Academy (Fla.) him home. Pepe has been a MaxPreps All-American each of the last three seasons.
Ili, who was a three-year starter at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for three seasons, transferred to Kahuku (Hawaii) this spring. And similar to Pepe, the USC staff made it a priority to bring him back to Southern California.
Riordan is perhaps one of the more underrated recruits in the Trojans 2026 class. Riordan, who’s been committed to USC since his sophomore year, intercepted 10 passes in 2024 and he did it facing premier schools in Southern California such as Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Oaks Christian, Orange Lutheran and Servite.
Riordan picked up right where he left out off in Sierra Canyon’s (Calif.) scrimmage against Corona Centennial (Calif.) this month when he snagged a one-handed interception.
Feaster had a busy summer, taking official visits with USC, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU, but it was the Trojans who won out on his recruitment. The elite pass-catcher from the Lone Star State, who reclassifed from the 2027 to the 2026 class has earned MaxPreps All-American honors each of the last two seasons.
Mosley’s parents were star athletes at Notre Dame and the Irish were considered the early favorites, but the Trojans made a strong push to keep the Santa Margarita (Calif.) product from leaving the state.
Mosley is teammates with four-star EDGE and USC commit Simote Katoanga. They are coached by former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caron Palmer.
Tafa decommitted from Washington in February, before committing to the Trojans in March. The Utah native has strong family ties in Southern California and is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2026 class.
Wafle may have seemed like a long shot for USC when he made his first trip out to Los Angeles in April, but the Trojans went all-in on landing the No. 1 ranked played from New Jersey.
After an intense recruiting battle that featured Ohio State, Penn State and Florida, Southern Cal landed its fourth five-star recruit in the 2026 cycle over the summer, joining Bowman, Pepe and cornerback Elbert Hill.