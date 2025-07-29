What USC Trojans Cornerback Chasen Johnson Said About Trovon Reed, Relationship
Chasen Johnson’s journey to the USC Trojans this offseason was a wild ride.
The sophomore cornerback entered the portal after his freshman year at UCF and committed to the Trojans in December, but then flipped to SMU just a couple of days later, before he ultimately decided to withdraw his name and return to Central Florida.
The Florida native entered the portal for a second time in the spring and immediately looked at USC again, who hired his former position coach with the Golden Knights, Trovon Reed, for the same position in late January.
Johnson spoke about his relationship with Reed at the USC football media days and drew him to join the 34-year-old coach out west.
“His experience and just really who he is off the field, like it's not all about football,” Johnson said. “I respect the man he is, his family, he just gonna show me the best person I can be.”
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking
MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
Johnson played 452 defensive snaps across 12 games in 2024, which included starting four of the last five games at UCF. Reed raved about Johnson’s development over the past year and the relationship they have built together.
“He's a dog. I was able to coach him,” Reed said. “I know his story. I know we'll get him going. I know buttons to push. He shows up every day, and he worked for it, man. He was a, what, two-star recruit that hit the port and had everybody in the country. That don't just happen, right? Development, believing me, believing in him, and him believing to me, he showed up every day at work. I'm gonna do the same thing here.”
Johnson gained valuable experience at the end of his freshman year that has helped elevate his confidence level heading into his sophomore season. There’s a reason USC pursued him twice in the portal. He’s a guy they have confidence they believe can contribute immediately in the secondary.
“I definitely say the biggest difference between year one and year two is like me being more comfortable out there to make those plays,” Johnson said. “Like freshman year I was uptight, just didn't want to get beat. You know, this year I can take risk and actually, like, know my technique good. Know what I’m doing 100 percent and make those plays.”
Johnson has only been in Los Angeles for a short time but has already bonded with Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, who reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class in May.
They’ve worked together and Johnson has been able to pass on the knowledge he learned from his freshman season.
“So, basically, he real aggressive at the mind, and I like that," Johnson said. "So taking that for him, I can give him a little bit of my mindset freshman year, yeah, help him succeed, like I did.”
Johnson and Sermons will be part of an intense cornerback battle this spring. There are a trio of redshirt seniors in DJ Harvey, DeCarlos Nicholson and Prophet Brown.
But the Trojans also have a number of young players ready to make a name for themselves in the secondary including redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams, Isaiah Rubin and Braylon Conley. 2025 four-star Trestin Castro and three-star James Johnson enrolled early and took part in spring practice.
“To me, they all really stood out to me, because, I mean, they're in all in different, you know, positions of their career,” Nicholson said. “Like you got incoming freshmen that was just in high school that went back to graduate, and then you had guys that kind of came in in the summer, guys that came in that spring with me that took the whole off season.
“So, just seeing everybody's you know, progression and how everybody got better and battled and competed against each other, made each other better. It was they all definitely stood out to me.”