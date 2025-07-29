What USC Trojans Cornerback Chasen Johnson Said About Trovon Reed, Relationship

All Trojans

USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson followed cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed out west during the spring transfer portal window, leavin the UCF Knights. The two raved about each during USC football media day.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) is flagged for pass interference against Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) in the first half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) is flagged for pass interference against Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) in the first half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Chasen Johnson’s journey to the USC Trojans this offseason was a wild ride. 

The sophomore cornerback entered the portal after his freshman year at UCF and committed to the Trojans in December, but then flipped to SMU just a couple of days later, before he ultimately decided to withdraw his name and return to Central Florida. 

The Florida native entered the portal for a second time in the spring and immediately looked at USC again, who hired his former position coach with the Golden Knights, Trovon Reed, for the same position in late January. 

Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) is flagged for pass interference against Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) in the first half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Johnson spoke about his relationship with Reed at the USC football media days and drew him to join the 34-year-old coach out west. 

“His experience and just really who he is off the field, like it's not all about football,” Johnson said. “I respect the man he is, his family, he just gonna show me the best person I can be.”

Johnson played 452 defensive snaps across 12 games in 2024, which included starting four of the last five games at UCF. Reed raved about Johnson’s development over the past year and the relationship they have built together. 

“He's a dog. I was able to coach him,” Reed said. “I know his story. I know we'll get him going. I know buttons to push. He shows up every day, and he worked for it, man. He was a, what, two-star recruit that hit the port and had everybody in the country. That don't just happen, right? Development, believing me, believing in him, and him believing to me, he showed up every day at work. I'm gonna do the same thing here.”

Johnson gained valuable experience at the end of his freshman year that has helped elevate his confidence level heading into his sophomore season. There’s a reason USC pursued him twice in the portal. He’s a guy they have confidence they believe can contribute immediately in the secondary. 

Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs the ball against Central Florida Knights cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) in the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

“I definitely say the biggest difference between year one and year two is like me being more comfortable out there to make those plays,” Johnson said. “Like freshman year I was uptight, just didn't want to get beat. You know, this year I can take risk and actually, like, know my technique good. Know what I’m doing 100 percent and make those plays.”

Johnson has only been in Los Angeles for a short time but has already bonded with Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, who reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class in May. 

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

They’ve worked together and Johnson has been able to pass on the knowledge he learned from his freshman season. 

“So, basically, he real aggressive at the mind, and I like that," Johnson said. "So taking that for him, I can give him a little bit of my mindset freshman year, yeah, help him succeed, like I did.”

Johnson and Sermons will be part of an intense cornerback battle this spring. There are a trio of redshirt seniors in DJ Harvey, DeCarlos Nicholson and Prophet Brown. 

But the Trojans also have a number of young players ready to make a name for themselves in the secondary including redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams, Isaiah Rubin and Braylon Conley. 2025 four-star Trestin Castro and three-star James Johnson enrolled early and took part in spring practice. 

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) warms cup before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“To me, they all really stood out to me, because, I mean, they're in all in different, you know, positions of their career,” Nicholson said. “Like you got incoming freshmen that was just in high school that went back to graduate, and then you had guys that kind of came in in the summer, guys that came in that spring with me that took the whole off season. 

“So, just seeing everybody's you know, progression and how everybody got better and battled and competed against each other, made each other better. It was they all definitely stood out to me.”

