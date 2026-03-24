Three Big Questions Remain for USC’s Defense Midway Through Spring Practice

Spring practice at USC rolls on this week as the team returns from spring break.

All eyes will continue to be on the progression of the Trojans defensive under new coordinator Gary Patterson. Here are three questions that surround the defense the second half of practice.

Can USC Build a Dominant Defensive Front?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC made a significant investment on the defensive front in the 2026 class, headlined by five-star defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit according to Rivals, and five-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield. Similar to a few other key positions, it’s a talented group of freshmen on campus who are going to push to the returning players.

Sources have spoken highly of freshman defensive tackle Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui. And defensive end Simote Katoanga is a player to keep an eye on with his 6-foot-5 and 270-pound frame. Katoanga and redshirt freshman Jadyn Ramos’ development are key to the depth at the position.

Jahkeem Stewart was a Freshman All-American at defensive tackle, despite playing the entire season with a stress fracture on his foot. USC coach Lincoln Riley expects Stewart to start ramping up more this second half of spring as he continues to recover from injury. The New Orleans native is expected to make a massive leap in year two.

In addition Stewart, junior Jide Abasiri, who started nine games in 2025, and sophomore Floyd Boucard are key returning players on the interior front. Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren was a big addition in the portal. He was a two-year starter for the Spartans. Freshman Jake Johnson and redshirt freshman Cash Jacobsen are vying for playing time.

Junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford has been a standout this spring. Crawford has shown flashes during his first two seasons but the former top 100 recruit in the 2024 class is blossoming into a force on the Trojans front four.

Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher enters his seventh season, while senior Braylon Shelby is going into his final season of eligibility. USC needs their experience to show up at defensive end.

The Trojans have spent the last few seasons building a defensive front filled with the talent they have on their current roster. Now, it’s all about developing it into a force in the Big Ten. More production from the front four would benefit the linebacker room.

Who Emerges at Cornerback?

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

There’s a ton of talent in the USC cornerback room. Marcelles Williams became a full-time starter in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. It’s his job to loose. Williams has become more a vocal presence this spring and continues to play with more confidence.

RJ Sermons has a great blend of size and speed that is very impressive. The local product reclassified last summer and redshirted so he could get a head start on this spring. Sermons was originally the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class and freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill was the No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN.

Hill has drawn praise since he arrived on campus in January. He’s been a standout this first couple of weeks of practice. Freshman Brandon Lockhart has a very long frame at 6-foot-2. The Los Angeles native was a four-year starter playing at nearby Loyola and Sierra Canyon. And freshman Jayden Crowder has put together a good spring as well and Oklahoma State transfer Carrington Pierce is also in the room.

The battle won’t be decided this spring, especially with redshirt senior and Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson out this spring. But ideally in any position battle, coaches would like to see some players start to separate themselves.

Can USC Create Depth in the Safety Room?

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Christian Pierce is the new leader of the secondary but the Trojans senior safety is out this spring as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Redshirt sophomore Marquis Gallegos was banged up heading into the break and his status is questionable for the next couple of weeks.

USC has been trying to create depth at that position. Junior Kennedy Urlacher is the heavy favorite to start alongside Pierce after stepping into that role for the final three and a half games of last season.

Prophet Brown returns for his sixth season after missing all of last year with a significant lower body injury. He has primarily played nickel and corner for the Trojans but is taking reps at safety this spring. So is sophomore Dee Reddick, who was a key special teams contributor and reserve nickel last season. Redshirt freshman Trestin Castro, a former four-star corner in the 2025 class, moved to safety the week heading into the break.

The good news is USC has invested into their development with a pair of key hires this offseason in safeties coach Paul Gonzales and nickels coach Sam Carter. The two have put an extra emphasis on the little details this spring. Patterson also spends time coaching up the backend of his defense during individual drills.

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