USC Trojans’ Defensive X-Factor Could Decide Game vs. Oregon Ducks
The No. 15 USC Trojans are now 8-2 entering one of their most anticipated contests of the season, at No. 7 Oregon on Nov. 22.
Through 10 games the Trojans have seen great team wins and two-losses that were one-play short and a difficult time finding their footing. While the Trojans defense has sparked some questions in certain games, the linebacker room has shown up steadily.
For sophomore linebacker Desman Stephens II, it's his position coach Rob Ryan that has helped instill the energy and physicality the USC linebacker room needs to compete against talented Big Ten opponents.
Linebacker Desman Stephens II, Rob Ryan Stock Rising This Season
USC's linebacker room contains a mix of seasoned veterans and some fresh faces, including Stephens, a true sophomore, freshman linebacker Jadyn Walker and redshirt senior linebacker Eric Gentry. Now with Ryan leading the way, his experience and energy has the chance to power to a talented group through the rest of the season.
What does first year coach Ryan bring to the table for this group? The intensity and voice to instill energy and physicality each snap, something Ryan calls "Code Black."
"Coach Ryan's motto is kind of Code Black. For us, that means every play you're going relentlessly, everything you can, max physicalness and max craziness to be honest. You should be unhinged out there on that field," Stephens said on Trojans Live.
Earlier this season the Trojans front seven struggled stopping the run, most notably against Illinois when they earned their first loss of the season. USC allowed 171 rushing yards to end the day.
The Trojans then came out and held then-No. 15 Michigan to just 109, their fewest all season and to earn a ranked win at home. However, against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Stephens responded and played one of his most physical and complete games.
"It was cool to see a young guy like that really respond. He was really physical. He was all over the place." Riley said on Nov. 3 Trojans Live.
USC Trojans Final Road Contest Of The Season vs. Oregon Ducks
The Top 25 Trojans and Ducks each have one of their most, if not the most, important games on their schedule in week 13, when the No. 8 Ducks host the No. 15 Trojans in front of a ESPN College GameDay crowd.
While this marks the first time since 2023 since the Trojans have faced the Ducks and visited Autzen Stadium, an 8-2 USC team makes for a competitive and intense matchup that will test coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, even as an 8.5 favorite per ESPN Analytics.
For the defense, that has developed tremendously across the board the past few games, the most important thing per defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is to treat each game like it's take it or leave it.
"At this point in time, every week is a big week. Every single opponent is tough. It's just having that one-week at a time mentality and treating every game like a championship game," Lynn said after Wednesday's practice.
What Lynn does know is the type of quarterback Moore is. He was around Moore at UCLA before joining the Trojans’ staff, and since Moore’s time with the Ducks, his talent as a signal-caller has only continued to grow.
"He's improved a lot," Lynn said. "The thing that stuck out when I first got there was his ability to make every single throw on the field, which obviously he still can, but it's been cool just to see just him grow over the last two years, he's a complete quarterback."
The Trojans are an 8.5 underdog entering Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 22 and look to upset the Ducks on their home turf.