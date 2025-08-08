USC Trojans Reveal Rob Ryan's Impact on Program, Defensive Coaching
In the first season with linebackers coach Rob Ryan, the USC Trojans coaching staff and players have recognized the impact he has already made within the program.
Ryan's Immediate Impact on USC's Defense
Ryan was hired in January after a long and successful career coaching in the NFL, this marked one of coach Lincoln Riley's and the Trojans biggest hires made in the offseason. Ryan's last college football coaching gig was in 1998, when he served as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.
Ryan comes to Los Angeles with an impressive resume, including 24 years of coaching in the NFL and two Super Bowl Championships with the New England Patriots.
Since incorporating Ryan into practices, he has given his players nothing but competitive spririt and high energy, a component of practice that gets the defense fired up, especially for safety Kamari Ramsey.
“He has a great personality. He brings a lot of energy." Ramsey told On3. "If he’s in the room, you know he’s in the room. It’s been great to learn from him.”
Defense is Shaping Up to Be Elite Under Ryan
Ryan's philosophy has always been to develop his team into the best competitors on the team, and he assured fans of that at this year's USC Media Day.
"My group’s going to be great, and we’re going to get after." Ryan said. "If they don’t like it, then fire me, because I know we’re going to be good. We’re young, (but) we’re young and talented.”
The defense holds a lot of promise and talent. Whether it's incoming freshman defensive end Jakheem Stewart, or it's veteran linebacker Eric Gentry returning to the field after a season of injury, the Trojan's defensive unit is made up of some elite talent.
Even just two weeks into training camp, Ryan's impact has been noticed throughout campus and the team, no matter the role.
Ryan has only been apart of the program since early this year, and has already built relationships throughout the entire staff and instilled energy into the players.
“I think if you are a part of the USC staff, you’re a player, if you’re just in the building, I think everybody in the building interacts with Coach Rob,” Ramsey said. “He’s high-energy, a lot of knowledge. It’s been great to learn from him. It’s something new every day."
Preview D'Anton Lynn's Defense
Under D'Anton Lynn's defense, the numbers soared. In Lynn's first year with USC, he bolstered the defensive unit in the points allowed per game category by 10, a total defense ranking from 116th to 65th, and yard allowed per game total from 432.8 to 377.1.
What fans may forget is that Lynn and Ryan were roommates for a few months in Baltimore, where their friendship ultimately started. Ryan emphasized early on this year that Lynn was a huge reason for his decision to coach at USC, and admire's his vision for the defense, and referred him to an elite NFL coach.
“This is a young Mike Tomlin, way I look at him,” Ryan said in his introductory USC press conference. “D’Anton’s as sharp as he can be. He’s a wonderful person. He’s a great teacher.”
With the combined leadership of Lynn and Ryan, the already rapidly improved could become that much better.
Ramsey also emphasized Ryan's consistency in his coaching, matching the same energy and coaching style at each practice.
“You just have to be there,” Ramsey said. “It’s every day, too. It never changes. Same guy every day, same energy every day. I’m glad he’s coaching us."