USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on Win Against Nebraska: 'We Took a Great Step This Week'
The USC Trojans held on at the end to edge past the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a 28-20 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans have now won back-to-back games in front of their home crowd to improve to 5-5 on the season.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava accounted for all four touchdowns, and senior running back Woody Marks recorded his sixth 100-yard rushing performance of the season, something he only accomplished twice in his four seasons at Mississippi State. Marks also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. Defensively, the Trojans recorded two interceptions, courtesy of defensive backs Jaylin Smith and Greedy Vance Jr.
"Incredibly resilient the entire day. I thought out effort, attitude, physicality really showed up," said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
It was a slow first quarter for redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava, who was making his first start of the season. On the Trojans second possession of the game, Maiava's pass sailed into the waiting arms of former USC cornerback and Los Angeles native Ceyair Wright, who returned 45 yards the other way for a touchdown.
Despite the early mistake, Maiava never lost his confidence.
"I got great teammates, great coaching staff, great o-line," Maiava. said. "They took so much off my shoulders. There was nothing for me to worry about. They just kept encouraging me."
Maiava would respond the next possession, by driving the ball right down the field. A dangerous throw to sophomore receiver Duce Robinson, who used his 6-foot-6 frame to climb up for a 29-yard reception, set the Trojans up inside the 10-yard line and the very next play, Maiava connected with sophomore receiver Zachariah Branch for a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7. It was the first touchdown pass for Maiava, and the first touchdown catch for Branch on the season.
The two schools continued to trade blows in the first half. Maiava threw another dangerous pass that went through the hands of Nebraska cornerback Malcolm Hartzog Jr. The ball bounced off the chest of Kyron Hudson and then the helmet of Hartzog and back into the arms of Hudson for a 12-yard touchdown. Hudson showed incredible concentration to come down with score.
Nebraska immediately responded with a score of their own when quarterback Dylan Raiola connected with running back Emmett Johnson for a 29-yard catch-and-run for the touchdown and the game was knotted up at 14 at halftime.
Maiava kept the offense rolling, this time connecting with a wide-open Robinson for a 48-yard touchdown to put the Trojans back on top 21-17 in the third quarter. It was his third touchdown pass to his third different receiver. Robinson ended the day with a career-high 90 receiving yards.
On the Trojans next possession, Maiava fumbled, and Nebraska took over in the red zone. USC was able to hold Nebraska to a field goal and make it a one-point game heading into the fourth quarter. It was a situation the Trojans have been all too familiar with. Leading in the fourth quarter, with an opportunity to extend their lead, and this time they succeeded.
Maiava orchestrated a 13-play, 84-yard drive that took 7:39 off the clock. The drive included a key run 34-yard run by Marks on fourth-and-one. Maiava then capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that made it 28-20.
It was a drive that Trojans fans had been waiting all season for. Still, Nebraska had one more opportunity with just under three minutes remaining in regulation. Raiola marched the Cornhuskers down to the 14-yard line after converting a big pass to receiver Jalen Lloyd with five seconds left on the clock. A false start penalty pushed the Cornhuskers back five yards and on the final play, and Raiola's pass to the end zone was Vance Jr. and ended Nebraska's comeback efforts.
"We responded well and to come back and win it was awesome," Riley said. "So proud of the guys. We've talked to them a lot about this three-game stretch here at the end and what an opportunity it is for us. And we got it started off on the right foot."
USC is now one win away from becoming bowl eligible as they face their crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Rose Bowl. USC will then end the season at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 30.
"I think to be the program that we want to be, we're going to have to have to be great at the end of the season," Riley said. "We'll have to play some of our best play at the end. And that's what good teams, that's what good programs do. They no matter the ebbs and flows, ups and downs and seasons, they get better and they stay together. And there's a pride about them of wanting to be their best at the end. So we took a great step this week and looking forward to the challenge."
