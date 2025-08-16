All Trojans

Former USC Trojans Duo Tabbed as Best Fantasy Football Draft Picks?

Another year of fantasy football is right around the corner, and fans everywhere are already debating which players could help them build a winning roster. One projection points to a familiar duo for USC Trojans fans: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Atlanta Falcons' Drake London.

Teddy King

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrates with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) after catching a 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrates with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) after catching a 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering another NFL, and fantasy football, season the leagues top candidates for each position have emerged through preseason and training camps, and two former USC Trojans were slotted at some of the higher honors.

Former USC Trojans Receivers Best Receivers in Fantasy Football

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Drake London Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers USC Trojans Fantasy Football NFL Draft Preseason
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, July 21, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Atlanta Falcons Drake London are two of the most dynamic wideouts this season. Many forget that St. Brown and London wore the cardinal and gold together at USC, sharing two seasons as part of the Trojans’ receiving corps.

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor

MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players

The wide receiver duo was a dangerous pairing in their short time together in 2020 and 2021. While their second season was not the Trojans most successful, St. Brown and London each shined individually within the Trojan offense.

London finished his three seasons at USC with 160 receptions for 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, and was selected by the Falcons as the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. St. Brown produced similar stats, with 178 receptions for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons. St. Brown was selected in the fourth round by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Drake London Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers USC Trojans Fantasy Football NFL Draft Preseason
Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) warms up on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Both receivers have forged successful paths with their teams, circulating the league as some of the most skilled route-runners in the NFL and are an appeal to Fantasy Football Drafts.

A recent article ranked NFL wide receivers in tiers, from tier 1-10 based on their skill and how often they are receiving. St. Brown cracked Tier 1, known as 'the elite,' and London was slotted in Tier 2 'Next in Line.'

Where Do They Land Among Elite NFL Receivers?

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Drake London Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers USC Trojans Fantasy Football NFL Draft Preseason
Dec 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates with wide receiver Drake London (15) after scoring a touch down in the first quarter of the game Washington State Cougars at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

St. Brown and London were ranked among some of the NFL's best, each tier included the following receivers:

Tier 1 - The Elite
* Ja’Marr Chase, Cinncinati Bengals
* Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
* CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
* Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Tier 2 - Next In Line
* Malik Nabers, New York Giants
* Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
* Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
* Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
* Nico Collins, Houston Texans
* A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

St. Brown has proven himself to be a little less flashy than the other receivers he's ranked with, but he still manages to quietly perform at a high level, and score a lot of fantasy points.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Drake London Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers USC Trojans Fantasy Football NFL Draft Preseason
Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The former Mater Dei standout has been turning heads gradually each year, and proved himself to be an elite receiver that was drafted late in the game. St. Brown's athleticism and ability to read plays against some of the most talented teams in the league is evident, especially being paired with an elite quarterback in Jared Goff.

London was another late bloomer in his skill for Atlanta. In his first two seasons the Falcons faced heavy quarterback struggles, which affected the playing time and the explosiveness London brings to each snap. Last season with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm was a major improvement for London, producing a 1,000 yard season last season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Drake London Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers USC Trojans Fantasy Football NFL Draft Preseason
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After impressive 2024 seasons, St. Brown and London have positioned themselves as elite receivers in the league and are poised to breakthrough this season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football