Former USC Trojans Duo Tabbed as Best Fantasy Football Draft Picks?
Entering another NFL, and fantasy football, season the leagues top candidates for each position have emerged through preseason and training camps, and two former USC Trojans were slotted at some of the higher honors.
Former USC Trojans Receivers Best Receivers in Fantasy Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Atlanta Falcons Drake London are two of the most dynamic wideouts this season. Many forget that St. Brown and London wore the cardinal and gold together at USC, sharing two seasons as part of the Trojans’ receiving corps.
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor
MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players
The wide receiver duo was a dangerous pairing in their short time together in 2020 and 2021. While their second season was not the Trojans most successful, St. Brown and London each shined individually within the Trojan offense.
London finished his three seasons at USC with 160 receptions for 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, and was selected by the Falcons as the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. St. Brown produced similar stats, with 178 receptions for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons. St. Brown was selected in the fourth round by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Both receivers have forged successful paths with their teams, circulating the league as some of the most skilled route-runners in the NFL and are an appeal to Fantasy Football Drafts.
A recent article ranked NFL wide receivers in tiers, from tier 1-10 based on their skill and how often they are receiving. St. Brown cracked Tier 1, known as 'the elite,' and London was slotted in Tier 2 'Next in Line.'
Where Do They Land Among Elite NFL Receivers?
St. Brown and London were ranked among some of the NFL's best, each tier included the following receivers:
Tier 1 - The Elite
* Ja’Marr Chase, Cinncinati Bengals
* Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
* CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
* Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Tier 2 - Next In Line
* Malik Nabers, New York Giants
* Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
* Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
* Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
* Nico Collins, Houston Texans
* A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
St. Brown has proven himself to be a little less flashy than the other receivers he's ranked with, but he still manages to quietly perform at a high level, and score a lot of fantasy points.
The former Mater Dei standout has been turning heads gradually each year, and proved himself to be an elite receiver that was drafted late in the game. St. Brown's athleticism and ability to read plays against some of the most talented teams in the league is evident, especially being paired with an elite quarterback in Jared Goff.
London was another late bloomer in his skill for Atlanta. In his first two seasons the Falcons faced heavy quarterback struggles, which affected the playing time and the explosiveness London brings to each snap. Last season with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm was a major improvement for London, producing a 1,000 yard season last season.
After impressive 2024 seasons, St. Brown and London have positioned themselves as elite receivers in the league and are poised to breakthrough this season.