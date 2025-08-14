2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tiers: Drake London Among The Top Wideouts
Fantasy football player rankings are obviously very useful tools to help you in your quest to draft a championship-caliber team. The next level of rankings, however, are what’s called “tiers.” This is a deeper look at rankings, putting players with similar value into groupings.
For example, if you’re looking to get one of the elite wide receivers, tiers will tell you who is in the upper echelon (and who isn’t) so you don’t miss out on one. Knowing which players are in what tiers (and ultimately, what their draft value is) helps make more well-informed decisions in your quest to build a championship-caliber roster during the draft.
With that said, here’s a look at the wideouts starting with the cream of the crop.
Fantasy Football WR Tier Rankings
Tier 1 – The Elite
- Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (ADP – 1)
- Justin Jefferson, Vikings (ADP – 4)
- CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (ADP – 3)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (ADP – 9)
Chase is coming off a monster 2024 campaign, scoring 403 fantasy points. He’ll likely see some regression, but he’s the top wide receiver on the board. Jefferson is a close second, even with some questions about Minnesota’s new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. Lamb has been stellar for most of his NFL career, and St. Brown is like a quiet assassin … he’s not as flashy as some of the other elite wideouts, but all he does is score fantasy points.
Tier 2 – Next In Line
- Malik Nabers, Giants (ADP – 11)
- Puka Nacua, Rams (ADP – 7)
- Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (ADP – 15)
- Drake London, Falcons (ADP – 19)
- Nico Collins, Texans (ADP – 14)
- A.J. Brown, Eagles (ADP – 17)
This tier includes players who have either been elite or could return to an elite level. Nabers was a star as a rookie, and that was with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle under center. The Giants now have a far better trio of quarterbacks, so the sky is the limit for Nabers. Nacua is borderline elite too, but the addition of veteran Davante Adams could hurt his ceiling slightly. Thomas Jr. finished fourth in points as a rookie, so he was elite among 2024 finishers. He could see a bit of regression this season, however.
London was the WR5 a season ago, and another top-five finish would not be a surprise in an explosive Falcons offense. Collins has elite fantasy potential if he can avoid injuries, which has been a problem, and Brown has long been a high-end wideout in fantasy play. None of these receivers will still be on the board after the second round in most drafts.
Tier 3 – Youth And Experience
- Garrett Wilson, Jets (ADP – 34)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigbe, Seahawks (ADP - 32)
- Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (ADP - 28)
- DK Metcalf, Steelers (ADP - 51)
- Ladd McConkey, Chargers (ADP – 25)
- Terry McLaurin, Commanders (ADP – 36)
The top three wide receivers on this tier, Wilson, Smith-Njigba and McConkey, are in their second or third seasons … and they all have a top-12 finish on their resume. Wilson will see a ton of targets in the Jets offense, and JSN should remain the top option in the Seahawks offense with a new quarterback, Sam Darnold, under center. McConkey’s fantasy value is on the rise and I’m definitely a fan, but I’m not ready to put him in the second tier yet.
Hill is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign and he’s entering his age-31 season so there’s definitely some risk. The good news is that the trade that sent Jonnu Smith to the Steelers opened up 111 targets in the Dolphins offense. I have Metcalf ranked higher than some. He’s going to be a target hog and Aaron Rodgers can still sling it even at the age of 41. McLaurin was the WR7 a season ago, but a holdout could affect his stock a bit.
Tier 4 – Veterans and Breakouts
- Tee Higgins, Bengals (ADP – 37)
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers (ADP – 45)
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals (ADP – 46)
- DJ Moore, Bears (ADP – 49)
- Davante Adams, Rams (ADP – 56)
- Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (ADP - 55)
This group of six wide receivers have either been in the top 10 in fantasy points or have the potential to get there this season. Higgins isn’t the alpha in Cincinnati, but he benefits from Chase drawing coverage and having Joe Burrow under center. Evans is 32 but has shown no signs of slowing down in the stat sheets, and the same goes for Adams. Moore should be a top-15 wide receiver in the offense of new head coach Ben Johnson and you can get him in Round 5 … that makes him a potential value for managers in most PPR formats.
This tier also includes a pair of breakout candidates … Harrison Jr. and Worthy. The former has put up some bulk and has been strong in training camp, so expect him to take the next step to fantasy stardom. Worthy was a star down the stretch and into the playoffs as a Year 1 player, and the expected absence of Rashee Rice for part of the season could make him a valuable asset once again. He’s a nice target in the fifth or sixth round of your drafts.
Tier 5 – The Potential is There
- Courtland Sutton, Broncos (ADP – 52)
- Rashee Rice, Chiefs (ADP - 45)
- Devonta Smith, Eagles (ADP – 54)
- Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (ADP – 75)
- Zay Flowers, Ravens (ADP – 58)
- Jameson Williams, Lions (ADP – 61)
- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers (ADP – 69)
- Travis Hunter, Jaguars (ADP - 62)
This tier has a lot of talent, and it can berth a couple of top-15 finishers at the position. That was where Sutton ranked a season ago, posting career bests across the board. Smith was the WR27 a season ago, but he missed four games and averaged 15.3 points. That was more than Sutton. Waddle was a dud a season ago, but like Hill, his value went up when the Dolphins traded Smith. Expect him to rebound this season … he has value in Round 7.
Flowers is a nice receiver, but I wonder if he’s already hit his ceiling in fantasy leagues. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t draft him as a high flex starter, however. Williams was the WR22 in 2024, and I can see him being even better this season. He’s a breakout candidate. I like McMillan as well … he is my top-rated rookie receiver and he’s looked good in camp. Rice will likely be suspended, but he's still worth a top-60 pick. Hunter is an absolute unicorn, and his ADP is rising.
Tier 6 – Value, Value, Value
- Chris Olave, Saints (ADP - 77)
- Calvin Ridley, Titans (ADP – 70)
- Jauan Jennings, 49ers (ADP – 94)
- George Pickens, Cowboys (ADP – 68)
- Jerry Jeudy, Browns (ADP – 73)
- Rome Odunze, Bears (ADP - 81)
Wide receiver is a very deep position, and this tier proves it. Olave has top-15 potential, but he’s had five concussions dating back to college so there’s risk. Ridley wasn’t great a season ago, but he’ll lead the Titans in targets and he’ll have an upgraded quarterback in Cam Ward. Jennings has some breakout potential with Brandon Aiyuk coming off a knee injury. Pickens won’t be elite with Lamb in Dallas, but he can be a solid WR3 in fantasy play.
Jeudy might take a step back after he busted out a year ago, but he should lead the Browns in targets … and they might have to throw the ball a lot in 2025. Odunze is one of my top breakout receivers for this season, and Hunter has WR2 potential in the Jaguars offense (assuming playing both offense and defense for a full 17 games doesn’t burn him out!)
Tier 7 – The Depth Continues…
- Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (ADP – 93)
- Jordan Addison, Vikings (ADP – 79)
- Stefon Diggs, Texans (ADP – 89)
- Khalil Shakir, Bills (ADP – 90)
- Deebo Samuel Sr., Commanders (ADP – 84)
- Michael Pittman Jr. Colts (ADP - 120)
- Ricky Pearsall, 49ers (ADP - 98)
This tier begins with Meyers, who was a top-20 fantasy wide receiver a season ago but has lost some value with the offseason additions of rookies Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton. Still, the value is pretty evident considering his ADP is Round 8. Addison is likely to miss a few games due to a suspension, but he has top-20 potential (he was the WR21 in 2024) upon his return. Diggs is 31 and coming off a torn ACL, so he comes with a lot of questions. The good news is that his ADP reflects those questions. Shakir, Samuel Sr. and Pittman Jr. are unlikely to make a major push into one of the top four tiers, but all three could be useful flex options and matchup-based starters depending on your league size.
Tier 8 – Don’t Sleep(er) On Me
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (ADP – 78)
- Jayden Reed, Packers (ADP - 101)
- Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers (ADP - 122)
- Josh Downs, Colts (ADP – 119)
- Cooper Kupp, Seahawks (ADP – 88)
- Matthew Golden, Packers (ADP - 137)
The eighth tier has a one of my favorite sleepers in Egbuka. Coincidentally, his ultimate value hinges on the health of Godwin (also in this tier) in Tampa Bay. You could also squeeze both Reed and Downs into that potential draft bargain category, though both have plenty of competition for targets. I’m pretty down on Kupp, who’s 32 years old, injury prone and playing for a new tea. Golden is a first-round pick of the Packers who’s looked good in camp.
Tier 9 – Time To Throw Darts
- Darneill Mooney, Falcons (ADP - 145)
- Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (ADP - 128)
- Keon Coleman, Bills (ADP - 186)
- Christian Kirk, Texans (ADP - 148)
- Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos (ADP – 147)
If you go heavy running back earlier in your draft and like to throw darts at wide receivers late, this is the tier for you. Mims Jr. showed promise down the stretch last season and is projected to start in 2025. Mooney and Aiyuk are dealing with injuries but could have some value upon their returns, making them both worth a shot at this point in drafts. Coleman is entering his second season and should improve off of Year 1, and Kirk is a veteran who’ll be the main slot receiver in Houston. Many of these players can be had after the 12 round in drafts.
Tier 10 – Even More Dart Throws
- Rashid Shaheed, Saints (ADP - 142)
- Cedric Tillman, Browns (ADP - 180)
- Jayden Higgins, Texans (ADP - 142)
- Luther Burden III, Bears (ADP - 163)
- Quentin Johnston, Chargers (ADP - 218)
When I tell you there’s a lot of depth at wide receiver, I mean it. Shaheed was on pace for a career year in 2024 before getting hurt, and Tillman is a favorite deep sleeper of mine. I also like Higgins, who should make a Year 1 impact with Tank Dell (knee) out for the season. Burden III might be a slow burn, but he certainly has potential at the next level.