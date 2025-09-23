All Trojans

USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Crucial Role in Recruiting Five-Star EDGE

The USC Trojans add looking to add their first recruit in their 2027 recruiting class as they ramp up their pursuit of five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall. Can USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson seal the deal and help the Trojans land Forstall?

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have been doing all they can to kickstart their 2027 recruiting class with a bang. One of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle has been seeing his interest in the Trojans rise because of the efforts from one defensive coach in particular.

After landing an offer from the Trojans earlier this year, five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall credited USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson for the Trojans' rapid rise in his recruitment.

Coach Henny Putting In The Work

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Zyron Forstall Eric Henderson Jahkeem Stewart Big Ten
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Forstall spoke with Rivals about Henderson and the way he's helped change his perception of the Trojans.

“Coach Henny (Eric Henderson) is a big part of my interest there. He’s a great coach with a great history, and he’s put together a really good defensive line this year. They’re playing well, and it’s a good environment out there," Forstall said.

Despite playing at IMG Academy, Forstall actually hails from Louisiana. The No. 2 edge rusher and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Forstall is being pursued by nearly every Power 4 program in the country and holds 22 offers.

Interestingly enough, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives USC a 40.4 percent of landing the five-star recruit.

Trojans' Presence Growing In Louisiana

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Zyron Forstall Eric Henderson Jahkeem Stewart Big Ten
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the past few recruiting cycles, USC has been growing their recruiting presence in Louisiana. In the class of 2026, the Trojans have currently only one commit from the Bayou State in four-star wide receiver Roderick Tezeno. He is ranked as the No. 57 wide receiver and No. 379 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, USC brought in four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. He signed to USC as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 34 player in the country. The second-highest ranked recruit in Louisiana, Stewart has recorded six tackles and four TFLs through his first three appearances as a Trojans to begin this season.

Not only is Henderson a native from Louisiana, but USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed is also a Louisiana native and has been helping with the recruiting effort in the area.

Who Is USC Recruiting In 2027 Cycle

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Zyron Forstall Eric Henderson Jahkeem Stewart Big Ten
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Four-star cornerback Duvay Williams has been considered a top in-state target by the Trojans since they offered him back in Februrary 2024. The No. 3 cornerback and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Williams holds a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of USC by the 247Sports Staff Projection.

Another in-state recruit, four-star linebacker Taven Epps is currently committed to Texas, but the Trojans have been working overtime to try and pull off the flip. Epps ranked as the No. 7 linebacker and No. 104 player in the country.

