USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Crucial Role in Recruiting Five-Star EDGE
The USC Trojans have been doing all they can to kickstart their 2027 recruiting class with a bang. One of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle has been seeing his interest in the Trojans rise because of the efforts from one defensive coach in particular.
After landing an offer from the Trojans earlier this year, five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall credited USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson for the Trojans' rapid rise in his recruitment.
Coach Henny Putting In The Work
Forstall spoke with Rivals about Henderson and the way he's helped change his perception of the Trojans.
“Coach Henny (Eric Henderson) is a big part of my interest there. He’s a great coach with a great history, and he’s put together a really good defensive line this year. They’re playing well, and it’s a good environment out there," Forstall said.
Despite playing at IMG Academy, Forstall actually hails from Louisiana. The No. 2 edge rusher and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Forstall is being pursued by nearly every Power 4 program in the country and holds 22 offers.
Interestingly enough, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives USC a 40.4 percent of landing the five-star recruit.
Trojans' Presence Growing In Louisiana
Over the past few recruiting cycles, USC has been growing their recruiting presence in Louisiana. In the class of 2026, the Trojans have currently only one commit from the Bayou State in four-star wide receiver Roderick Tezeno. He is ranked as the No. 57 wide receiver and No. 379 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, USC brought in four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. He signed to USC as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 34 player in the country. The second-highest ranked recruit in Louisiana, Stewart has recorded six tackles and four TFLs through his first three appearances as a Trojans to begin this season.
Not only is Henderson a native from Louisiana, but USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed is also a Louisiana native and has been helping with the recruiting effort in the area.
Who Is USC Recruiting In 2027 Cycle
Four-star cornerback Duvay Williams has been considered a top in-state target by the Trojans since they offered him back in Februrary 2024. The No. 3 cornerback and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Williams holds a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of USC by the 247Sports Staff Projection.
Another in-state recruit, four-star linebacker Taven Epps is currently committed to Texas, but the Trojans have been working overtime to try and pull off the flip. Epps ranked as the No. 7 linebacker and No. 104 player in the country.