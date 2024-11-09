All Trojans

USC Trojans Five-Star Commit Julian Lewis Among Top Name, Image, Likeness Earners

USC Trojans quarterback commit Julian Lewis is among the high schoolers already making around seven figures in NIL deals. Lewis is a top recruit and is already using his money in big ways.

Angela Miele

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs through drills during warmups before their game against the Westlake Lions at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has been a major part of college football. It also affects high schoolers as big recruits are earning major NIL deals, including USC Trojans five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis. The elite prospect is one of a few high school players with NIL deals nearing seven figures, according to On3's NIL rankings.

Though not many high schoolers receive big NIL deals, a handful do. Lewis committed to USC in August 2023. He is from Carrollton (Ga.) and is one of USC’s top recruiting prospects for the class of 2025. On3 ranks Lewis as the No. 7 quarterback in the nation and the No. 36 overall prospect. 

The majority of high school players making significant NIL money are five-star recruits. Lewis reportedly makes $903k in NIL deals, according to On3's NIL rankings. Lewis is committed to USC, a California school, and is a big-name recruit. He continuously builds up a following on social media, which leads to his high NIL earnings. 

USC Trojans quarterback commit Julian Lewis
Lewis has already used his earnings to help others. Lewis spoke to On3 in May to discuss what he has done with his money already.

“I’ve got to help provide for my family,” Lewis said. “I bought my first car. I bought my dad’s car. It’s definitely been a blessing to go through the process. But my whole thing is football. I’ll make more in the NFL than I will right now in high school or college off NIL.” 

Lewis chose to forgo his senior season, moving him to the class of 2025. He will be young entering college, but this leaves him room for development while already being a strong athlete.

USC Trojans quarterback Commit Julian Lewis
Though Lewis remains committed to USC, he is still a big target for other schools. Lewis has recently visited both the Colorado Buffaloes. The USC Trojans are working to keep their top recruit, but his will not be official until he signs a letter of intent. The early signing period for recruits begins in in less than a month on Dec. 4.

Lewis and the select few other high schoolers earning NIL deals are just the beginning of what NIL can do for recruits. This is just the beginning for Lewis and his NIL deals. Once Lewis begins playing in college and so on, the money he makes will only rise.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

