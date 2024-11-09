USC Trojans Five-Star Commit Julian Lewis Among Top Name, Image, Likeness Earners
Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has been a major part of college football. It also affects high schoolers as big recruits are earning major NIL deals, including USC Trojans five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis. The elite prospect is one of a few high school players with NIL deals nearing seven figures, according to On3's NIL rankings.
Though not many high schoolers receive big NIL deals, a handful do. Lewis committed to USC in August 2023. He is from Carrollton (Ga.) and is one of USC’s top recruiting prospects for the class of 2025. On3 ranks Lewis as the No. 7 quarterback in the nation and the No. 36 overall prospect.
The majority of high school players making significant NIL money are five-star recruits. Lewis reportedly makes $903k in NIL deals, according to On3's NIL rankings. Lewis is committed to USC, a California school, and is a big-name recruit. He continuously builds up a following on social media, which leads to his high NIL earnings.
Lewis has already used his earnings to help others. Lewis spoke to On3 in May to discuss what he has done with his money already.
“I’ve got to help provide for my family,” Lewis said. “I bought my first car. I bought my dad’s car. It’s definitely been a blessing to go through the process. But my whole thing is football. I’ll make more in the NFL than I will right now in high school or college off NIL.”
Lewis chose to forgo his senior season, moving him to the class of 2025. He will be young entering college, but this leaves him room for development while already being a strong athlete.
Though Lewis remains committed to USC, he is still a big target for other schools. Lewis has recently visited both the Colorado Buffaloes. The USC Trojans are working to keep their top recruit, but his will not be official until he signs a letter of intent. The early signing period for recruits begins in in less than a month on Dec. 4.
Lewis and the select few other high schoolers earning NIL deals are just the beginning of what NIL can do for recruits. This is just the beginning for Lewis and his NIL deals. Once Lewis begins playing in college and so on, the money he makes will only rise.
