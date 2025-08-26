All Trojans

Can USC Trojans Flip 5-Star Running Back Recruit From Penn State Nittany Lions?

The USC Trojans are targeting five-star running back recruit Kemon Spell. Spell committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2024, but has recently addressed whether there are schools he would be interested in flipping to. Can USC coach Lincoln Riley land the No. 1 running back recruit?

Angela Miele

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Penn State head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Penn State head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have still not received a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are pushing to land some of the top prospects, including five-star running back Kemon Spell.

While Spell committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2024, the Trojans and a number of schools will have a chance to recruit Spell before he signs. Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Spell is the No. 9 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 running back, and the No. 1 player from Pennsylvania in the class of 2027.

Can The USC Trojans Flip Spell?

USC Trojans Penn State Nittany Lions Kemon Spell Flip Recruiting Commitment Big Ten College Football Reggie Bush Shahn Alston
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans showed the college football world how they can dominate with recruiting with the class of 2027. The team stepped up big time following the addition of USC general manager Chad Bowden, who has emphasized recruiting. One of the targets for the Trojans is the No. 1 running back.

Spell kicked off his junior season in a big way, rushing for 293 yards and five touchdowns. 

Though Spell has been committed to Penn State for over a year, he plans to visit several schools in the fall. While no date is official, the five-star recruit confirmed to On3 that he plans to visit the USC Trojans.

Spell was asked if any programs would have a chance to flip him, which he answered candidly.

“Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, and I’m interested in Alabama,” Spell told On3

USC Trojans Penn State Nittany Lions Kemon Spell Flip Recruiting Commitment Big Ten College Football Reggie Bush Shahn Alston
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While no date with the Trojans is set, Spell does plan to visit Notre Dame on Oct. 18, when USC will travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This is already a big game for the USC Trojans, with much talk about the historic rivalry coming to an end, but Spell's presence can make the matchup even more important.

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visits To Powerhouses

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Commits Steal Show For Mater Dei Football vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

MORE: ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll

MORE: Former USC Trojans Quarterback Honors Legacy, Setback, Triumph in Memoir

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster

While Spell will be focused on Notre Dame, USC has a chance to pull off a win, potentially swaying the five-star recruit's interest away from a rival.

USC’s Elite Running Back Success

USC Trojans Penn State Nittany Lions Kemon Spell Flip Recruiting Commitment Big Ten College Football Reggie Bush Shahn Alston
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush attends the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have had much success coaching the running back position throughout the years, which makes it an enticing program for a top recruit. The most notable pair of running backs is the dynamic duo that was Reggie Bush and LenDale White, but even in the Riley era, the Trojans have done well running the ball, too.

Last season, running back Woody Marks was the MVP of the offense, rushing for 1,133 yards. While Marks is off to the NFL with the Houston Texans, the ground game is still expected to perform at a high level.

Running back Eli Sanders joined the USC Trojans through the transfer portal from the New Mexico Lobos and is already turning heads before the season has even begun. Sanders joins sophomore Bryan Jackson and Hutchinson Community College transfer junior running back Waymond Jordan, and the three have the chance to open up USC’s offense.

USC Trojans Penn State Nittany Lions Kemon Spell Flip Recruiting Commitment Big Ten College Football Reggie Bush Shahn Alston
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans have landed four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux. The two top prospects are coming in with much excitement and show that USC’s run game has the chance to stay dominating for years to come.

While Spell has several visits lined up for the fall, scheduling a trip to Southern California could help the Trojans pull off the flip and land the No. 1 running back from the class of 2027.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football