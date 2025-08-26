Can USC Trojans Flip 5-Star Running Back Recruit From Penn State Nittany Lions?
The USC Trojans have still not received a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are pushing to land some of the top prospects, including five-star running back Kemon Spell.
While Spell committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2024, the Trojans and a number of schools will have a chance to recruit Spell before he signs. Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Spell is the No. 9 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 running back, and the No. 1 player from Pennsylvania in the class of 2027.
Can The USC Trojans Flip Spell?
The USC Trojans showed the college football world how they can dominate with recruiting with the class of 2027. The team stepped up big time following the addition of USC general manager Chad Bowden, who has emphasized recruiting. One of the targets for the Trojans is the No. 1 running back.
Spell kicked off his junior season in a big way, rushing for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
Though Spell has been committed to Penn State for over a year, he plans to visit several schools in the fall. While no date is official, the five-star recruit confirmed to On3 that he plans to visit the USC Trojans.
Spell was asked if any programs would have a chance to flip him, which he answered candidly.
“Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, and I’m interested in Alabama,” Spell told On3.
While no date with the Trojans is set, Spell does plan to visit Notre Dame on Oct. 18, when USC will travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This is already a big game for the USC Trojans, with much talk about the historic rivalry coming to an end, but Spell's presence can make the matchup even more important.
While Spell will be focused on Notre Dame, USC has a chance to pull off a win, potentially swaying the five-star recruit's interest away from a rival.
USC’s Elite Running Back Success
The USC Trojans have had much success coaching the running back position throughout the years, which makes it an enticing program for a top recruit. The most notable pair of running backs is the dynamic duo that was Reggie Bush and LenDale White, but even in the Riley era, the Trojans have done well running the ball, too.
Last season, running back Woody Marks was the MVP of the offense, rushing for 1,133 yards. While Marks is off to the NFL with the Houston Texans, the ground game is still expected to perform at a high level.
Running back Eli Sanders joined the USC Trojans through the transfer portal from the New Mexico Lobos and is already turning heads before the season has even begun. Sanders joins sophomore Bryan Jackson and Hutchinson Community College transfer junior running back Waymond Jordan, and the three have the chance to open up USC’s offense.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans have landed four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux. The two top prospects are coming in with much excitement and show that USC’s run game has the chance to stay dominating for years to come.
While Spell has several visits lined up for the fall, scheduling a trip to Southern California could help the Trojans pull off the flip and land the No. 1 running back from the class of 2027.