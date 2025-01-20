USC Trojans 4-Star Commit Xavier Griffin Visits Florida State: Potential Flip?
USC Trojans class of 2026 commit Xavier Griffin isn’t closing the door on other schools just yet. Griffin, the No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2026, paid visit to Florida State over the weekend.
Griffin spoke with On3 about his relationships with the schools that are pursuing him.
Xavier Griffin Visits Florida State
Xavier Griffin posted across his social media that he spent time at Florida State this past weekend for a junior day visit. He met with Seminoles coach Mike Norvell while he was there. Griffin is also scheduled to visit the Tennessee Volunteers in the coming days.
Griffin has been committed to USC since July of 2024, but there is still a lot of time between now and national signing day. He spoke to On3’s Chad Simmons earlier this month about where he is at when it comes to the recruiting process.
“I’m in a constant communication with both coaching staffs (Florida State and Tennessee), so it speaks a lot that regardlesss of being locked in (with USC) they are still building that organic relationship with me and my mom,” Griffin said.
As for USC, Griffin remains committed to what coach Lincoln Riley is building.
“The biggest things that keep me committed to USC are the great coaches, the development, the fan base, and LA,” Griffin said.
Something of note regarding the USC coaching staff is that the Trojans just hired former NFL coaching veteran Rob Ryan as the linebackers coach. It will be interesting to see if that ends up playing a factor for Griffin in his final decision.
Xavier Griffin Player Profile
Xavier Griffin is a 6-3, 200-pound linebacker out of Gainesville, Georgia. Griffin is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2026. Director of scouting for 247Sports Andrews Ivins had this to say about him.
"Multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage," Ivins said. "Lanky and lean at this stage, but should undergo a major physical transformation in the coming years as he's on the younger side for the grade and equipped with larger features."
In just eight games during his junior season of high school in 2024, Griffin racked up 43 tackles and six sacks. A trait that stands out to Ivins is Griffin's quickness.
"Fires out of both a two- and three-point stance in the blink of an eye and will get around obstacles with his slick agility and latera quickness," Ivins said.
Ivins compares Griffin to Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Campbell is currently viewed as a late first round to early second round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
