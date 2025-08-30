USC Trojans' Eric Musselman Posts Hilarious Video For Football Team: WATCH
USC Trojans men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman is ready for the USC Trojans football season. Musselman posted a video of himself on social media jumping rope in the USC weight room while wearing a Trojans football helmet.
USC will kick off their 2025 football season on Saturday against the Missouri State Bears at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Eric Musselman Fired Up for Trojans Football
Here is the very funny video of Musselman. Take a look below.
Eric Musselman wrapped up his first season as USC coach in April. The Trojans finished with a record of 17-18, missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. They ended up getting a invitation to the inaugural “College Basketball Crown” in Las Vegas and lost in the quarterfinals.
Prior to USC, Musselman was the coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2019 through 2024 and the Nevada Wolfpack from 2015 through 2019. Musselman has been one of the best tournament coaches in the country over the past decade, leading the Wolfpack to a Sweet 16 and the Razorbacks to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in 2021 and 2022.
USC hired Musselman following the 2023 season, where despite having a highly ranked recruiting class, they finished with a losing record.
Musselman was given a difficult task in his first season to turn this around while the Trojans were entering their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference. With a year now under his belt in Los Angeles, he will look to get USC back to the big dance.
USC Kicks Off 2025 Football Season
The USC football team is coming off of a 7-6 2024 season. The was Lincoln Riley’s third season in Los Angeles. Riley was one of the hottest names in the coaching carousel following the 2021 season when he made the move from the Oklahoma Sooners to USC.
Things got off to a great start in his first season, winning 11 games and having the Heisman trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams. Riley will aim to get USC back in contention for a College Football Playoff spot this season.
USC has not made the College Football Playoff since it was introduced in the 2014 season. Riley hopes to change that this season.
The Big Ten is not an easy conference by any means with top tier programs such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Oregon Ducks, and Michigan Wolverines. Riley and the Trojans will have their hands full, but they have the resources to compete with these schools in the future.
The Trojans currently have a top two 2026 recruiting class. That is a sign that the program is moving back in the right direction.