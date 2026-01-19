USC Trojans Freshman Poised To Make An Instant Impact

USC has an impressive recruiting class that officially enrolled on campus last week. The Trojans put an emphasis on Southern California prospects, while still landing out of state blue-chip recruits.

So, which recruits from the No. 1 ranked class will make the biggest impact for USC as true freshman.

Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC signed six wide receivers in the 2026 cycle, headlined by four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley.

All three are too talented to not see action in their first season on campus. And with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane headed off to the NFL, one of them could earn a starting spot in 2026.

Feaster, the No. 4 ranked receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, has been on the national radar since he was in middle school. The Texas native was a three-time MaxPreps All-American and even though he reclassified from the 2027 to the 2026 class, Feaster is college ready.

Dixon-Wyatt was a massive addition to the Trojans class when he flipped his commitment. He was a standout all week during the Navy All-American Bowl practice. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product is an explosive receiver that can play inside or outside.

Mosley is fresh off a decorated senior season that saw him named the MaxPreps California Player of the Year and earn Max Preps First Team All-American honors. The Santa Margarita (California) is electric with the ball in his hands. Mosley’s game is very similar to reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon.

Mark Bowman, Tight End

Similar to Feaster, five-star tight end Mark Bowman reclassified from the 2027 to the 2026 class.

Bowman drew comparisons to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers throughout the recruiting process because of his advanced route running and versatility as a pass-catcher. He’s the ultimate mismatch and can be a chess piece for Lincoln Riley in year one.

In addition to being ready now, the Trojans didn’t make a lucrative investment in the Mater Dei (Calif.) product for him not to play immediately.

USC used the tight end last season more than any other year since Lincoln Riley arrived in 2022. Both Lake McRee and Walker Lyons are gone and Bowman becomes a plug-and-play guy alongside Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end in the 2026 cycle.

Breck Kolojay, Center

Offensive linemen Breck Kolojay (#66) and Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Trojans return all five starting offensive linemen from last season but if there’s one player that could shake it up it’s four-star IOL Breck Kolojay.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Kolojay is listed as a center. He is a mauler and brings a level of nastiness and toughness that is desperately needed on the USC offensive line.

Kilian O’Connor was the starting center last season but missed five games with a pair of lower body injuries. Kolojay will be making a push in the spring and fall camp to take the job from the veteran center.

USC signed five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star IOL Esun Tafa, both of whom could certainly play next season but will most likely be depth pieces in their first season.

Luke Wafle, Edge

At first glance, five-star edge Luke Wafle looks like a player that has been in college for years with his chiseled 6-foot-5.5, 260-pound frame.

As a senior Wafle, registered an eye-popping 99 tackles, including 37 for loss and 23 sacks, which earned him Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He was a standout all week during the Navy All-American Bowl bowl practice and claimed MVP honors in the game, after registering three sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Wafle will be part of the rotation from day one, the only question is does he take one of the upperclassmen’s starting spots before the end of the season.

Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui, Defensive Line

The interior of the defensive line was a big problem for the Trojans in 2025. The only move they made in the transfer portal was adding Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren. And based on that, the Trojans are expecting Winfield and Topui to be valuable rotational players from day one.

Jaimeon Winfield was probably going to find a role in the rotation regardless of who USC brought in. There’s a reason the Texas schools tried to flip the four-star recruit all the way up until the Signing Day. Winfield was a dominant force all week at the Navy All-American Bowl practice. He’s powerful, quick off the snap and heavy-handed.

Tomuhini Topui was a three-year standout at Mater Dei. The top 100 recruit in the 247Sports Rankings moves very well at 320 pounds. He can defeat single blocks and can eat up double teams. His impact won't always show up in the stat sheet.

Talanoa Ili, Linebacker

In addition to the interior defensive line, USC needs to be much better at linebacker. The middle of the defense was a massive problem and was exposed throughout the season.

Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker will be the starters heading into next season. They should improve with a full year under their belt but if the Trojans believe four-star Talanoa Ili can step in, he will play.

Ili, the No. 5 rated linebacker in the 247Sports Rankings, is incredibly versatile and athletic. It’ll be huge of Ili can add 10 pounds to his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame before the season.

Elbert Hill, Cornerback

Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC signed Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings via the portal.

Marcelles Williams returns after starting 11 games last season. Chasen Johnson was expected to have a role this past season but missed a majority of the season with a knee injury. He will return in 2026.

RJ Sermons was a five-star recruit in the 2026 cycle, before reclassifying to the 2025 cycle in the summer to spend this past season working with the Trojans staff. It’s a loaded cornerback room, and insert five-star Elbert Hill.

Hill is about an impressive cover corner you’ll find at his age. He possesses great speed, elite athleticism and ball skills and is comfortable playing on an island. He may not start but it’ll be hard to keep him off the field.

