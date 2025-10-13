USC Trojans Freshman Running Back Earns Big Ten Honor
The No. 20 USC Trojans 31-13 Big Ten win over the Michigan Wolverines has continued to turn heads – College Football Playoff odds and Heisman Trophy odds to name a few.
Following the Illinois loss and their first bye weekend, USC's upset win was the answer to dominance in the Big Ten, and possibility at their first Big Ten championship in program history.
After the dominant showing that shot USC back into the Top 25 rankings, came with Big Ten weekly awards, for running back King Miller who's 158 rushing yards and touchdown bolstered the run game without stars Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders due to injuries.
Running Back King Miller Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors
Miller, who finished the game with 150-plus rushing yards and a touchdown, was named Big Ten Freshman Football Player of the Week.
After Jordan and Sanders exited the game early, Miller stepped up to the plate to lead the run game, and thoroughly impressed Trojan fans. Miller led the Big Ten in yards per carry with 8.8 in week 7.
Miller's strong showing stamped the USC record books. Miller's 158 rushing yards are believed to be the most by a USC walk-on since the 1970s, and were also the most rushing yards ran against a ranked opponent since 2017.
While Miller had been getting reps in majority of USCs games this season, the Michigan game was the first contest where Miller showed his true colors and the type of tailback he is.
Miller's career high rushing performance waved a green flag for coach Lincoln Riley, noting Miller's intensity at practice translated right onto the field.
"King was huge," Riley said after the Michigan win. "He stepped up and made big plays. That was obviously really important for us with the way it went down. This is just what he does in practice. He's a hard worker. He's a humble guy. He cares about this team a lot. And honestly, hell, we didn't have anyone else. But he was awesome. The moment certainly wasn't too big for him."
The freshman from Calabasas, California has paved a path for the Trojans run game this season, and fans should expect to see a lot more of Miller through the rest of the season.
What to Expect From USC's Run Game For Rest of the Season
With the recent news of Sanders being out for the year with a knee injury, and Jordan out for 4-6 weeks, the fate of the run game is now left in Miller's hands.
With the help of running back Bryan Jackson last weekend, Miller and Jackson's pairing on the field provided a comfortble feeling for Trojan fans and show how deep USC's running back room really is.
Miller shared his mindset entering the Michigan game, knowing a lot of the weight was put on him. He emphasized following the direction of USC's coaches and being aggressive paid off.
"I just got out there and just listen to my coach, follow my rules and whenever I see green grass, just try and go get what I can," Miller said after the Michigan win.
Against a Notre Dame defense that has allowed just one touchdown in each of their last two games, quarterback Jayden Maiava will have to abuse both the run and pass offense to crack the Fighting Irish defense on the road in South Bend, Indiana.