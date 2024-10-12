All Trojans

USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Update: Eric Gentry, Lake McRee, Nick Singleton

The USC Trojans host the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. Here are the latest injury updates for the Trojans and Nittany Lions. The latest updates on Eric Gentry, Lake McRee, Nick Singleton from USC coach Lincoln Riley and Penn State coach James Franklin.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) fumbles the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) fumbles the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans match up against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at 12:30 pm PST at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. These are the injury updates for the teams.

USC Trojans Injury Report

The USC Trojans have some key injury updates heading into Saturday afternoon’s match vs. Penn State. 

Per 247sports, Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry is out after suffering multiple concussions this season. He was last seen in a USC win over Wisconsin on September 28th, where he suffered his second concussion of the year. As expected, the Trojans will be cautious with Gentry and his head injuries. 

Gentry is out indefinitely so he will not be suited up against Penn State and for the foreseeable future.

As for Trojans tight end Lake McRee and defensive end Anthony Lucas, coach Lincoln Riley said McRee would be back “sooner than later” after his knee injury suffered against Michigan. McRee was seen at practice earlier in the week.

As for USC defensive end Anthony Lucas, he practiced this week after suffering a lower-body injury vs. Minnesota.

Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Report

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks with an official du
Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks with an official during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions are getting healthier per 247sports. 

Penn State is likely to get back right tackle Anthony Donkey and running back Nick Singleton. These are two starters that each had unspecified injuries and missed time this week.

It will be a massive boost for Penn State if both of these guys can go.

Trojans Look to Get Back on Track

The USC Trojans are 3-2 and coming off a tough 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. With that loss, USC slipped to 1-2 in their first season in the Big Ten. USC had a nice start to the season with a neutral site victory over the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas. They followed that up with a shutout win over Utah State and headed into their bye week.

Coming out of the bye, USC had a heartbreaking last-minute defeat at the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. Once it looked like they may have figured things out after beating Wisconsin, they got right back on the losing trail against Minnesota. 

Penn State on the other hand, is off to a 5-0. Their defense has been lights out the past three games, only giving up 18 total points against Kent State, Illinois, and UCLA. Willl the Nittany Lions be able to keep this trend going against the USC Trojans on Saturday?

Penn State is favored over USC by 3.5 points per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 58 points. 

