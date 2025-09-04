USC Trojans, Georgia Southern Eagles FPI Predictions: USC Spoils Clay Helton Return?
The USC Trojans will face the Georgia Southern Eagles in their next game. USC won their opening game against the Missouri State Tigers to improve to 1-0.
USC and Georgia Southern are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Sep. 6 at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It will be broadcast on FS1.
USC vs. Georgia Southern Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 98.1 percent chance to take down the visiting Eagles.
USC got off to a great start this season, beating the Missouri State Bears by a final score of 73-13 in Week One. The Trojans will look to improve to 2-0 against Georgia Southern.
The Eagles lost their Week One matchup to the Fresno State Bulldogs 42-14 and come into Los Angeles with an 0-1 record. Georgia Southern's quarterback E.J. Warner did not have his best game in Week One. He went 20/27 passing for 176 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Georgia Southern is led by Coach Clay Helton. Helton coached the Trojans from 2015 to 2021. It will be his first appearance back at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since his USC coaching days. Helton had an overall record of 46-24 with the Trojans, winning the Pac-12 and Rose Bowl in 2017. In 2021, USC fired Helton after two games, then had the remainder of the season coached by a interim coach. Current USC coach Lincoln Riley was hired in that ensuing offseason.
Helton has been with Georgia Southern since 2022. He has an overall record of 20-20 with them, but 2024 was their best season yet with Helton. The Eagles went 8-4 in the regular season and made the New Orleans Bowl.
USC vs. Georgia Southern Odds
The USC Trojans are 28.5 point favorites against the visiting Eagles according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently at 60.5 points.
USC vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
The USC Trojans offense scored on 10 of their first 11 drives against Missouri State. Quarterback Jayden Maiava looked calm, cool, and collected, going 15/18 passing for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
USC’s running back room looks to be loaded. King Miller, Waymond Jordan, and Eli Sanders combined for 155 yards and three touchdowns rushing on just 14 carries.
Georgia Southern’s rush defense was a disaster in their loss to Fresno State, giving up 351 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. This game has the makings of another blowout in USC’s favor. USC wins big and covers to get to the 2-0.
USC 55, Georgia Southern 10
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.