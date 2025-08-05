USC Trojans Husan Longstreet Taking 'Giant Steps' In Fall Camp
The USC Trojans are gearing up for the 2025 season with quarterback Jayden Maiava leading the offense.
Maiava was confirmed as the starter by USC coach Lincoln Riley at Big Ten media days, but that has not tempered the excitement surrounding former five-star recruit, freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.
What Luke Huard Said About Longstreet During Fall Camp
Trojans quarterbacks coach Luke Huard recently spoke to the media, and he was asked about Longstreet's progress in fall camp:
"Just the way that he's attacked these first five practices has been awesome," said Huard."I think the good thing too, he's shown just a really, really good ability to overcome some adverse situations and play through some tough plays and bounce right back and go out there and respond and execute."
So, there have been a lot of things to be excited about with him," Huard continued. "And it's just one day at a time for him. He's embracing the process, being a young quarterback that every day is just trying to take one step further to learning and execute and mastering this offense."
Huard also spoke to some of Longstreet's strengths as a young signal-caller.
"Just how important this is to him. (Longstreet) does a really good job interacting and I think for him being a young quarterback, one area where I think he's really well-ahead of the game is just from the communication standpoint," said Huard. "Because obviously as a quarterback, our job, number one relay the play to the offense and make sure those guys feel out confidence, and I feel like he's really, really taken some giant steps in that direction."
"And so I think that's one thing that really stands out in him, just from a communication standpoint. Communicating with guys, talking through scenarios and situations with his teammates where we can do certain things better, but a lot of things to be excited about for sure," Huard continued.
Husan Longstreet's Recruitment
Longstreet was a consensus five-star prospect and one of the top quarterback recruits in the class of 2025. He committed to the Texas A&M Aggies in April of 2024 before flipping to USC in November.
On the same day that Longstreet committed to Riley and the Trojans, the program lost a commitment from five-star quarterback recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who eventually signed with the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.
Lewis had been committed to Riley for quite some time, but as Lewis continued to visit other programs, Huard continued to recruit Longstreet from Centennial High School.
Maiava had replaced current Louisville Cardinals and former USC starting quarterback Miller Moss by the time Longstreet committed to the Trojans. As a result, the former five-star recruit knew that Maiava would most likely lead the offense in 2025. Still, Longstreet enrolled in January in order to maximize his time in the program.