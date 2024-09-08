USC NFL Live Updates: Caleb Williams Struggles, Sam Darnold Flourishing
Slow Start In Chicago:
The number one overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft Caleb Williams got off to a slow start in his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans. Williams started nine for 18 with 65 passing yards and took two sacks.
Williams's struggles aren’t a huge surprise as he’s a rookie in his first start, but it will be key for him to speed up his internal clock to get the ball out faster. The Bears are winning 24-17 after being down 17-3 in the third quarter. Williams' defense and special teams have both scored touchdowns.
Darnold Dazzles:
Minnesota Vikings and former USC Trojans quarterback started the season in literally the best way possible. Darnold completed a perfect ten of ten passes for 136 yards and a touchdown to All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Darnold kept the momentum rolling scoring on an early third quarter drive to bring his passing totals to 15 for 17 with 181 passing yards and two touchdowns with 12:08 left in the third. Darnold is the starter until first-round draft pick JJ McCarthy returns next season. Darnold’s showing in his tenure will be a driving force in his placement next season.
Bullock's Breakout:
Houston Texans rookie safety Calen Bullock intercepted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in a late second-quarter drive. In his first game in the National Football League Bullock made his presence felt in a major way. The third-round pick is slated to be a key player for Demeco Ryan’s defense.
