USC Trojans Injury Report Ahead of TCU Game in Alamo Bowl

USC will take on the TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 30 to close out the 2025 season. The Trojans will be without several key players in this matchup because of opt-outs, guys entering the transfer portal and other's dealing with lingering injuries from the season.

A number of young players will have the opportunity to leave a lasting impression heading into the offseason. So, who will and won't be available for USC in the season finale?

Who will USC be missing on offense?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Waymond Jordan announced earlier this month that he would be returning to USC in 2026. The Trojans running back suffered an ankle injury against Michigan on Oct. 11 and underwent surgery that week. Jordan returned to practice the final couple of weeks of the season and even took part in pregame warmups in the finale against UCLA but ultimately did not play.

Jordan is not expected to play in the bowl game, which means King Miller will continue to be the Trojans lead back. And with Bryan Jackson and Harry Dalton entering the transfer portal, true freshman Riley Wormley and James Johnson will provide depth.

USC will also be thin at wide receiver and tight end. Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are off to the NFL, so true freshman Tanook Hines becomes the Jayden Maiava's new No. 1 target. Zacharyus Williams will be available after he returned to the lineup against Oregon on Nov. 22 and so will Jaden Richardson, who appeared in all 12 games and true freshman Corey Simms.

Taniela 'Nela' Tupou is the leading candidate to be the Trojans No. 1 tight end with Lake McRee entering the draft and Walker Lyons headed for the portal. The freshman from Northern California has not caught a pass this season but quickly moved up the depth chart in the fall.

Elijah Paige has not played since he suffered a lower body injury in the first half against Iowa and will be out after having surgery. The Trojans left tackle will be one of two starters out, along with center Kilian O'Connor, who also suffered a lower body injury late in the season. USC has been shuffling players on the offensive line throughout the season, so, this won't be unfamiliar territory.

Who will USC be missing on defense?

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Star freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart will miss this contest as he recovers from a stress fracture that he played with all season. Stewart missed the season opener and was limited participant in practice throughout the season because of the injury. And with starters Anthony Lucas out with an injury and Devon Thompkins entering the portal, USC will count on several new players to provide depth.

Freshman Floyd Boucard will see an increased role on the interior and freshman defensive end Jadyn Ramos could see his first significant reps of the season.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry has declared for the draft, so it will be Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker who get the start at inside linebacker. Elijah Newby and Ta'Mere Robinson will provide depth behind them.

Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald will be unavailable as they prepare to move onto to next level. The Trojans starting safeties have not played since they both suffered lower body injuries against Iowa on Nov. 15. Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher have stepped up in their place since, with true freshman Alex Graham playing nickel.

