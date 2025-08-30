USC Trojans Injury Update: Jahkeem Stewart, Alex Graham's Debuts in Jeopardy
USC Trojans fans will have to wait another week to see the much-anticipated debuts of freshmen defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and defensive back Alex Graham. The two of them will be out for the Trojans season opener against Missouri State on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Stewart was seen in walking boot late last week at the Trojans Salute to Troy event to kickoff the 2025 season and continued to wear it this week.
"Jahkeem won't play, he's not ready. It's close but won't play in the first one here," said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Defensive Front
Stewart was listed as second on the depth chart at defensive tackle, and because of his position flexibility, he is someone that is expected to play some defensive end as well this season. Teams never want to take an opponent lightly, but with the Trojans playing a Group of Five opponent in the opener, there's no need to rush Stewart back into the lineup.
A year ago, depth on the defensive line was a concern. This season, it could be the team's deepest position group. Redshirt junior Devan Thompkins and sophomore Jide Abasiri will start at the two interior defensive line positions. Transfers Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett and freshman Floyd Boucard will rotate in behind them.
Redshirt senior Kobe Pepe, who has been limited during fall camp will also be available on the defensive line. Redshirt freshman Carlon Jones and Brendan Cho were not on the initial depth chart, but they will also be available on Saturday.
USC Secondary
Graham was expected to step in at the nickel spot for redshirt senior Prophet Brown, who suffered a non-contact lower body injury during the second week of fall camp, but the Detroit native will also be out on Saturday.
DJ Harvey is listed as a starter at one of the outside cornerbacks but is someone that has also worked in at the nickel spot and could play more of that role with Graham and Brown out. The Trojans have expressed a ton of confidence in redshirt freshmen Braylon Conley and Marcelles Williams, so they could feel comfortable enough to slide Harvey into the slot.
Redshirt sophomore cornerback Kevin Longstreet, sophomore safety Kennedy Urlacher, freshman James Johnson will be a few names to keep an eye on to step into the nickel position.
Redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey got extended reps at nickel in the spring and already drops down in dime packages and junior safety Christian Pierce takes his place in the backend.
Chasen Johnson Update
Sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson has been limited for the last few weeks, which prevented him from competing for one of the starting cornerback spots in camp.
"Chasen Johnson will be a game-time decision," Riley said. "Look at him a little bit, moving around pretty good, but we'll look at him a little bit tomorrow."
His availability could dictate what the Trojans decide to do against Missouri State at the three cornerback positions. And because he wasn't available during camp, he will need live game reps to establish a spot in the rotation.