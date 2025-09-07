USC Trojans MVP in Win Over Georgia Southern Eagles, Clay Helton
The USC Trojans hosted the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night in Week Two. USC dominated in a 59-20 win over the visiting Eagles.
Makai Lemon Earns MVP For USC
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was the player of the game for the Trojans. He had four catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Lemon had touchdown grabs of 62 yards and then 74 yards, both of which were in the first quarter.
The Trojans pass attack was on fire with quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava was 16/24 for 412 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
After a turnover on their first possession, USC’s offense kicked into full gear. The Trojans scored touchdowns on their next three possessions to take a 21-6 lead over Georgia Southern. It was smooth sailing from there on out.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game
MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?
MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment
MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team
MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks
Lemon Off to Hot Start in 2025
Makai Lemon is off to a great start in 2025. In USC’s week 1 game, Lemon had seven receptions for 90 yards and the followed that up with his four catch 158 yard, two touchdown performance in Week Two.
Lemon showed real promise last season as a sophomore with the Trojans in 2024. In 12 games played, he had 52 receptions for 764 yards and three touchdowns. This was all while Lemon was fighting for a higher spot in a crowded Trojans wide receivers room. Now, there is a clear cut one and two in this room with Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.
Lane had himself a day against the Eagles, hauling in three receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. He dropped jaws of fans everywhere with his phenomenal one hand touchdown snag to get the USC scoring run going early on in the first quarter.
Even though it has been against two teams that are not in a power conference, USC’s offense has shown that they could be a force to be reckoned with come Big Ten play. In just two games, USC has scored 132 points. This is an average of a staggering 66 points per game. USC won’t score 66 every game this season, but it is a very positive sign to see out of a team with a new starting quarterback.
Is this offense going to be one that gives Lincoln Riley his swagger back in the eyes of college football fans? Riley has been known for having explosive offenses from his time with the Oklahoma Sooners and now USC. Riley has coached three different quarterbacks that were Heisman trophy winners and who wound up being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft; Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. All three of these players are starting NFL quarterbacks today.