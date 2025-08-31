All Trojans

USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Directs Offense To Season-Opening Win Vs. Missouri State

The USC Trojans' offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, jumped out to a 42-10 lead at halftime, before ending the night with a 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears. Maiava was efficient in directing the Trojans' offense in their season-opening win.

Gabriel Duarte

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans comfortably took down the Missouri State Bears in their season-opening win, 73-13. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was nearly perfect in the win for USC, directing the Trojans to a blowout win in his first season-opening start for the Men of Troy.

Maiava ended his night with one of the most efficient statlines in his career. He only played in the first half as USC coach Lincoln Riley elected to roll with freshman Husan Longstreet to begin the second half.

Maiava Directs Offense In The Season Opener

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Jayden Maiava Missouri State Bears Husan Longstreet
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maiava completed 15 of 18 pass attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He chipped in a rushing touchdown, finishing with over 300 total yards and three combined touchdowns in just one half of play.

It's not a stretch to say that the season-opening win was the best performance in a USC uniform for Maiava. One of the biggest knocks on Maiava last season was his recklessness with the football, but vs. the Bears, he proved that he could be an efficient distributor.

USC's offense scored a touchdown on every possesion in the first half. Maiava directed the Trojans' offense to four scoring drives of at least 75 yards or more, including a five-play, 97 yard drive at the end of the second quarter.

Trojans' Wide Receivers Room Providing Support

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Jayden Maiava Missouri State Bears Husan Longstreet
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans' quarterback looked towards wide receiver Makai Lemon's way quite often in the first half. Lemon ended his night with the game-high in receptions and receiving yards with seven catches for 90 yards.

Maiava has one of the best wide receiver duos in college football in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon has been projected as one of the top 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver prospects and with a performance like tonight, Maiava will surely rely on Lemon heavily as the season progresses.

Lane's final statline included three catches for 33 yards. Tight end Lake McRee pitched in two receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. It was a productive night from the Trojans' pass attack, although the starters were pulled at halftime.

MORE: Big Ten Coaches Reveal Season Sleep Schedule: Lincoln Riley’s Response Stands Out

MORE: How USC’s Caleb Williams Could Be the Biggest Winner of NFL Week 1

MORE: Three Biggest Shocks of USC Trojans Depth Chart For Season Opener vs. Missouri State

MORE: USC Trojans Make Surprising Move Along Defensive Line: First Official Depth Chart

MORE: USC Trojans Coaches, Veterans Reveal First Impression of Five-Star Recruit RJ Sermons

Longstreet's First Collegiate Appearance

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Jayden Maiava Missouri State Bears Husan Longstreet
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was interesting to see Maiava get pulled at halftime, even though the Trojans held a 42-10 lead at the break.

The true freshman quarterback ended his night a perfect six for six on pass attempts for 45 yards. Longstreet was lethal on the ground, adding eight rush attempts for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Longstreet was talented enough to compete for the starting job with Maiava over the offseason, but with performances like this weekend, Maiava's job security is assured for the time being.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football