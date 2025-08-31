USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Directs Offense To Season-Opening Win Vs. Missouri State
The USC Trojans comfortably took down the Missouri State Bears in their season-opening win, 73-13. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was nearly perfect in the win for USC, directing the Trojans to a blowout win in his first season-opening start for the Men of Troy.
Maiava ended his night with one of the most efficient statlines in his career. He only played in the first half as USC coach Lincoln Riley elected to roll with freshman Husan Longstreet to begin the second half.
Maiava Directs Offense In The Season Opener
Maiava completed 15 of 18 pass attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He chipped in a rushing touchdown, finishing with over 300 total yards and three combined touchdowns in just one half of play.
It's not a stretch to say that the season-opening win was the best performance in a USC uniform for Maiava. One of the biggest knocks on Maiava last season was his recklessness with the football, but vs. the Bears, he proved that he could be an efficient distributor.
USC's offense scored a touchdown on every possesion in the first half. Maiava directed the Trojans' offense to four scoring drives of at least 75 yards or more, including a five-play, 97 yard drive at the end of the second quarter.
Trojans' Wide Receivers Room Providing Support
The Trojans' quarterback looked towards wide receiver Makai Lemon's way quite often in the first half. Lemon ended his night with the game-high in receptions and receiving yards with seven catches for 90 yards.
Maiava has one of the best wide receiver duos in college football in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon has been projected as one of the top 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver prospects and with a performance like tonight, Maiava will surely rely on Lemon heavily as the season progresses.
Lane's final statline included three catches for 33 yards. Tight end Lake McRee pitched in two receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. It was a productive night from the Trojans' pass attack, although the starters were pulled at halftime.
Longstreet's First Collegiate Appearance
It was interesting to see Maiava get pulled at halftime, even though the Trojans held a 42-10 lead at the break.
The true freshman quarterback ended his night a perfect six for six on pass attempts for 45 yards. Longstreet was lethal on the ground, adding eight rush attempts for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Longstreet was talented enough to compete for the starting job with Maiava over the offseason, but with performances like this weekend, Maiava's job security is assured for the time being.