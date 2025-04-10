USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Sends Message On Quarterback Competition, Husan Longstreet
The USC Trojans return six starters on offense from 2024, including redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava, who took over for former USC quarterback Miller Moss in early November for the final four games of the season.
Maiava is engaged in a “quarterback battle” with five-star early enrollee Husan Longstreet, but the Hawaii native is the heavy favorite to be the Trojans starter in the fall. Still, that hasn’t changed his approach.
“It doesn’t change at all, just attacking the day and staying consistent with that each and every day, day in and day out," Maiava said. "Being able to stack these days and go to work and compete every day.
“Just got to stay in the film room, eliminate turning over the ball and just play winning football every snap,” Maiava continued.
Maiava's calm confidence speaks volumes.
One of the Trojans other returning starters is junior receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. The former four-star recruit was one of four receivers USC signed in the 2023 class. Lane, along with junior receiver Makai Lemon separated themselves from the bunch last fall.
Lane caught seven of 12 touchdowns, which ranked second in the Big Ten from Maiava. The Arizona native has carried that momentum into the spring and been a problem for the Trojans defensive backs. Lane has gone viral twice for making spectacular one-handed catches.
“I mean the spectacular plays that he makes on the field it’s no surprise,” Maiava said. “That’s who Ja’Kobi is, he’s going to go up and make those plays every time the ball comes his way, he’s going to make something happen. Like I said it’s no surprise, shoot one-on-one balls it’s really just his.”
MORE: JuJu Watkins Reveals Update on ACL Injury After Winning Wooden Award
MORE: 5-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Impressed By Recent USC Trojans Visit
MORE: USC Trojans Star JuJu Watkins: Generational Talent After Two College Seasons?
The Trojans 6-foot-4 pass catcher has shown an upwards trajectory at every point in his career since he arrived on campus and this spring is no different.
USC will have a new-look offensive line with three starters gone from a year ago. The Trojans signed former Syracuse center J’Onre Reed during the winter transfer portal window to replace all-conference center Jonah Monheim. Reed started 25 games for the Orange over the past two seasons.
“He’s an older cat so he’s bringing a lot of energy to the team," Maiava said. “I’m definitely learning a lot from him in the film room and coming out here competing.”
Senior Lake McRee leads the tight end room, having appeared 39 games, including 15 starts in his career. Sophomore Walker Lyons emerged as the Trojans No. 2 tight end last season. Redshirt freshman Walter Matthews and Joey Olsen are competing for playing time. Freshman Taniela Topou is one of 14 early enrollees on campus.
New USC hire Chad Savage comes over from Colorado State to coach that room with Zach Hanson taking over as the offensive line coach.
“They’re doing a lot of good stuff in the tight end room,” Maiava said. “They got a lot on their minds, I would give credit to where it’s due, so that’s where it’s due and they’ve been doing a really good job.”