USC Trojans Legends Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen Pay Tribute to Coach John Robinson
Former USC Trojans coach John Robinson passed away on Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of complications from pneumonia. He was 89. Many former Trojan greats paid tribute to the legendary coach.
“Coach Robinson was one of the greatest college coaches ever, and his love for USC and his love for the game of football was second to none,” said Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott. “I’ve always felt that while playing for him, he gave us the ability to feel like we were larger than life. And his commitment to making sure that we had more than just football in our lives was so superior. This is a sad day for all of the Trojans that played for him, but it’s a great day for God that He has one of the best coaches ever right by his side.”
Robinson was the Trojans offensive coordinator from 1972-1974 when they won the national championship in 1972 and 1974, before taking over as head coach in 1976. He would go onto to become one of the most decorated coaches in USC history, keeping the program in national prominence. Robinson guided the Trojans to the 1978 national championship and eight bowl games, including a perfect 4-0 record in the Rose Bowl.
“When I think about John Robinson, I think about the impact he had on us, not only as football players but as individuals,” said Hall of Fame offensive lineman Anthony Muñoz. “I think about the things I learned at USC: how to prepare and how to compete. Those are things you need not just in football, but also in life. Those are true life lessons that were taught to us under John Robinson.”
In his two tenures as head coach, Robinson produced 24 First-Team All-Americans, 22 first-round selections in the NFL draft and two Heisman Trophy winners, Charles White in 1979 and Marcus Allen in 1981. He was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2003 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
“Words are inadequate for a person that has impacted your life in such a way; you can’t even describe it,” Allen said. “The impact John had on his players, particularly myself, is so deep and profound. Knowing him was life-changing.
“He was a great man and a great coach," said Allen. "I love him so much. He was one of the greatest teachers, motivators and psychologists of all-time. Everything we were on the field was a reflection of him.
"It's a sad day, but it's also a day of celebration of a great man," Allen continued.
Robinson became the winningest coach in Rams history during his nine years with the franchise, current Rams coach Sean McVay passed Robinson’s career victories total in October. The Rams held a moment of silence for Robinson at SoFi Stadium before they faced the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
Robinson also spent time as the head coach for UNLV for five seasons in the late 90s and early 2000s.
"It's a sad day for the Trojan Family, a legend is gone and he will be missed,” said former USC All-American quarterback Paul McDonald. “I remember my first team meeting under Coach Robinson during training camp. He wrote our goals on the board: 'Beat UCLA, Beat Notre Dame, Win the Rose Bowl, Win a National Championship.' My initial reaction was, 'Whoa, the bar is very high here!'
"Coach Robinson was very demanding, but in a human way," Mcdonald continued. "He had great interpersonal skills, and he knew how to connect with people. He made you want to play hard for him and to run through walls. You cared for him because he cared so much for you.”
His final role came as a senior consultant at LSU under former USC coach Ed Orgeron, where they won the national championship in 2019.
Robinson is survived by his wife, Beverly, his four children, two stepchildren and 10 grandchildren.
