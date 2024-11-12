USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins to Star in Docuseries with NBC and Peacock
USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins is taking advantage of the film scene in Southern California as she will star in and serve as an executive producer in a six-part docuseries on NBC and Peacock: "On the Rise: JuJu Watkins."
The series from Klutch Sport Sports, Uninterrupted and 4.4Forty will give fans an inside look at the life of the Trojans guard on and off the court. Watkins signed with Klutch Sports as a high school senior at Sierra Canyon. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 23, the same day as the Trojans' highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Notre Dame.
"I am an introvert, so I don't really share that much online, honestly," Watkins told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think to just give people more perspective into who I am, my family, my friends, I think that's also an important dynamic. And like I said, I'm introverted, so this is kind of my way of sharing myself a little bit with everyone else."
Watkins quickly became one of the biggest stars not just in women's college basketball during her sensational freshman season, but in all of college athletics. Tabbed as the No. 1 high school recruit, Watkins chose to stay home and play for the Trojans.
Growing up in the Los Angeles area, Watkins came to USC with lofty expectations, following in the footsteps of a number of Los Angeles based athletes that like Lisa Leslie, Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, Cheryl Miller and Tina Thompson that also stayed home and played for the Trojans, Watkins more than lived up the billing.
Watkins was dominant from start to finish. She was named Freshman of the Week a record Pac-12-record 13 times and passed Leslie for the most 30-point games by a USC freshman en route to breaking Tina Hutchinson's 40-year-old record for the most points by a freshman in Division 1 history. The Los Angeles native earned AP First-Team All-American and Freshman of the Years honors. She helped the Trojans to their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1986.
As a senior in high school, Watkins signed with Nike, but in November, she agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will give her one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball. Watkins also became just the third college basketball player to sign with Gatorade last month.
All eyes were already the sophomore guard, but the lucrative NIL deals and upcoming docuseries will only increase the media attention towards her.
“She’s come back a better player as a sophomore,” said USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. “She really worked on her game all summer, she’s grown into her leadership voice, she’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever seen and been around. She only wants to get better.”
Watkins is off to an outstanding start to the 2024-25 season. In the season opener against Ole Miss in France, Watkins dropped 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and five blocks. Watkins was tied for a team-high 16 points in the Trojans 90-35 rout of Cal Poly on Saturday.
