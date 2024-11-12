All Trojans

USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins to Star in Docuseries with NBC and Peacock

USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins will star in and serve as an executive producer for a six-episode docuseries on NBC and Peacock: 'On the Rise: JuJu Watkins.' The documentary will follow Watkins' life on and off the court.

Kendell Hollowell

Mar 25, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins is taking advantage of the film scene in Southern California as she will star in and serve as an executive producer in a six-part docuseries on NBC and Peacock: "On the Rise: JuJu Watkins."

The series from Klutch Sport Sports, Uninterrupted and 4.4Forty will give fans an inside look at the life of the Trojans guard on and off the court. Watkins signed with Klutch Sports as a high school senior at Sierra Canyon. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 23, the same day as the Trojans' highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Notre Dame.

Mar 25, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"I am an introvert, so I don't really share that much online, honestly," Watkins told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think to just give people more perspective into who I am, my family, my friends, I think that's also an important dynamic. And like I said, I'm introverted, so this is kind of my way of sharing myself a little bit with everyone else."

Watkins quickly became one of the biggest stars not just in women's college basketball during her sensational freshman season, but in all of college athletics. Tabbed as the No. 1 high school recruit, Watkins chose to stay home and play for the Trojans.

Growing up in the Los Angeles area, Watkins came to USC with lofty expectations, following in the footsteps of a number of Los Angeles based athletes that like Lisa Leslie, Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, Cheryl Miller and Tina Thompson that also stayed home and played for the Trojans, Watkins more than lived up the billing.

Watkins was dominant from start to finish. She was named Freshman of the Week a record Pac-12-record 13 times and passed Leslie for the most 30-point games by a USC freshman en route to breaking Tina Hutchinson's 40-year-old record for the most points by a freshman in Division 1 history. The Los Angeles native earned AP First-Team All-American and Freshman of the Years honors. She helped the Trojans to their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1986.

As a senior in high school, Watkins signed with Nike, but in November, she agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will give her one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball. Watkins also became just the third college basketball player to sign with Gatorade last month.

Apr 1, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots a jump shot during the second half against UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

All eyes were already the sophomore guard, but the lucrative NIL deals and upcoming docuseries will only increase the media attention towards her.

“She’s come back a better player as a sophomore,” said USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. “She really worked on her game all summer, she’s grown into her leadership voice, she’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever seen and been around. She only wants to get better.”

Watkins is off to an outstanding start to the 2024-25 season. In the season opener against Ole Miss in France, Watkins dropped 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and five blocks. Watkins was tied for a team-high 16 points in the Trojans 90-35 rout of Cal Poly on Saturday.

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

