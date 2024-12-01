Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Intercepts Aaron Rodgers For 92-Yard Touchdown Return
In the second quarter of the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets matchup, former USC Trojans interior defensive lineman Leonard Williams intercepted legendary four-time National Football League MVP and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In an incredible display for a 300-pound lineman, Williams returned the interception 92 yards for a Seattle touchdown.
Williams, a former USC Trojan, is in his first full season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks after being traded midseason from the New York Giants last year. A one-time Pro Bowler, All-Rookie team member, and 43.5 career sack member, Williams has had an impressive ten-season career after being a first-round draft pick for the Jets in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Williams is a key contributor for the 6-5 Seattle Seahawks, who remain firmly in the thick of the NFC playoff race and atop the NFC West divisional standings. Williams has 31 tackles and five quarterback sacks through the first 11 games of the season to accompany his disruptive play style.
The former Trojans star finished the games with four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hits, a pass breakup, and a touchdown. Williams 4.5 sacks in the last two games alone.
The Seahawks won the game 26-21, and Williams sacked Rodgers to force a game-deciding fourth down in the fourth quarter. Seattle improves to 6-5 with the win, tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the division lead in the NFC West.
The Cardinals and Seahawks will face each other on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Arizona.
