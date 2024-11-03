USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Washington Loss: 'We Expect to Win'
The USC Trojans dropped its fifth game of the season and remain winless on the road this season. It's the second consecutive season in which the Trojans have lost five games under coach Lincoln Riley. To put it into perspective, Riley did not lose his fifth game at Oklahoma until year three.
"Have we had the chance to win every game, the answer to all of that is undoubtably yes," Riley said. "But at the end of the day whether you separate or whether it comes down to the end. We expect to win and we haven't done that enough."
The offense found some momentum the second quarter. A 12-play, 76-yard drive that was capped off by a Woody Marks 1-yard plunge got the Trojans on the board, but two touchdown runs by Washington running back Jonah Coleman helped put the Huskies up 20-7 at halftime.
USC neglected the run game in the first half, calling 29 pass plays versus only nine runs. Moss ended the night with 50 pass attempts, and it's the third time this season the redshirt junior has thrown 50 or more pass attempts in a game this season. 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams only had one game where he had 50 or pass attempts in his two seasons under center in the Cardinal and Gold.
To start the second half, the Trojans started to lean into the run game and the offense completely changed. Three big runs by running back Woody Marks that all went for at least 13 yards brought the Trojans into Washington territory on their opening possession of the second half. The drive stalled, but on fourth-and-nine, Moss found Makai Lemon, who got behind the defense for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 20-14. Lemon ended the night with eight receptions for 80 yards. Marks carried the ball 23 times for 123 yards. It was the fifth time this season Marks has reached the 100-yard mark.
On the ensuing Washington possession, a fourth down failure gave the ball right back to USC. After a big 42-yard completion to Zachariah Branch set them up in the red zone, two plays later Moss connected with Ford for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Trojans their first lead of the night. Branch was spectacular, reeling in six receptions for 102 yards. The first 100-yard game of his career.
All of a sudden, the momentum had shifted towards USC until Moss was intercepted by Washington linebacker Carson Bruener — Moss’ third interception of the night. Washington would retake the lead with a Keith Reynolds four-yard touchdown run to make it 26-21 after a failed two-point conversion.
USC's offense responded with a drive of their own. Marks converted three third-down plays, helping lead the Trojans down to the one-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, Marks was stuffed in the backfield for a three-yard loss.
"A blown assignment upfront at the wrong time," Riley said.
USC got the ball back with 1:36 remaining in regulation and no timeouts. Moss marched the Trojans down to the Washington 14-yard line, but three straight incompletions starting on second down ended the comeback attempt. Moss finished the night completing 30 of 50 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and a career-high three interceptions.
When the Trojans hired Riley away from Oklahoma with a lucrative 10-year, $110-million-dollar deal in November 2021, the expectation was that by year three the Trojans would be competing for conference championship and in the college football playoffs. Instead, the Trojans are fighting for bowl eligibility with three games remaining on the schedule.
USC will be on a bye next week before hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 16.
