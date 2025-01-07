USC Tight End Lake McRee Forgoes NFL Draft, Returns For Final Season Of Eligibility
Despite all the transfer portal departures surrounding the USC Trojans, the program got good news when one veteran player announced his return for next season.
USC tight end Lake McRee announced that he will be coming back to the Trojans for his final season of eligibility. McRee comes back for his fifth season with USC after recording 24 receptions for 245 yards this past season. He missed four games this season after sustaining a leg injury in the Michigan loss on Sept. 21.
McRee was in line for a big season prior to his injury and although it was not season-ending, McRee came back and didn't produce the same production. His first two game of the season, McRee went for over 50 yards in receiving yards, including a career-high 81 yards vs. Utah State on Sept. 7.
Interestingly enough, McRee did walk during USC's Senior Day activities vs. Notre Dame, but chooses to return for his final season of eligibility.
McRee's return signifes to USC head coach Lincoln Riley the return of another starter. Although McRee didn't see the most action in terms of targets, receptions, and receving yards, he still brings a much-needed valuable presence back to the USC offense.
The redshirt junior tight end's return brings another tight end back to an already crowded room. Despite the loss of Kade Eldrige, a sophomore tight end who entered the transfer portal, the Trojans still have three other tight ends on the roster, not including the one coming in from the high school ranks.
USC will be bringing back freshman tight end Walker Lyons, the older brother of one of USC's top target in the class of 2026 in quarterback Ryder Lyons. The elder Lyons recorded six catches for 36 yards in 2024. He figures to be the primary backup to McRee next season.
The Trojans also signed a pair of tight ends in last year's recruiting class. USC brought in Joey Olsen and Walter Matthews. Olsen was a three-star recruiting and the No. 34 tight end in the class of 2024, meanwhile Matthews was a four-star recruit and the No. 20 tight end in the class. Coming to the team from their 2025 recruiting class is three-star Nela Tupou from Folsom in Northern California.
Riley will also need to search for a replacement at the position coach as the former tight ends coach Zach Hanson got a promotion to offensive line coach after the former offensive line coach Josh Henson accepted the offensive coordinator position at Purdue.
