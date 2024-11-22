All Trojans

USC Trojans Legend Taylor Mays On UCLA Game: 'The Rivalry Means Everything To Me'

On the Trojans Live show, former USC Trojans All-American Safety and NFL defensive back Taylor Mays joined as a guest host for UCLA week. The Trojans legend, who is now assistant defensive backs coach at USC, detailed the importance of the rivalry.

Kyron Samuels

October 3, 2009; Berkeley, CA, USA; USC Trojans safety Taylor Mays (2) prepares for the snap during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Trojans defeated the Golden Bears 30-3. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The most recent episode of Trojans Live featured USC Trojans legend Taylor Mays, who joined the panel to discuss the massively important UCLA rivalry game in his career and shared intriguing thoughts about the current state of college football. Mays, who is now the assistant defensive backs coach for his alma mater, USC, had one of the most storied careers in college football history. 

Mays was a three-time first-team All-American, one-time second-team All-American, two-time first-team All-Pac-10, and the Pac-10 Freshman of the Year. After USC, Mays was selected 49th overall in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. After a seven-year NFL career where he played for six teams, including four with the Cincinnati Bengals, Mays retired from the NFL. 

“This is one of the reasons that you come to a USC. You’re playing an awesome rivalry game like this. I’m not even from Los Angeles and the rivalry means everything to me. While I may not be from LA, I know some of my teammates were from LA and they grew up with some of these guys at UCLA.” said Mays on the intensity of the rivalry. 

In an interesting segment of the show, Mays detailed some of the issues with the current landscape of college football and how the trajectory can deeply impact the traditions college fans love.

“The hardest part about the current state of college football is that the rivalries and traditions kind of seem to get put in the background. You got to fight to put those things at the forefront because that’s what makes college football so special. The idea that we wear our home jerseys, they wear their home jerseys, it’s just a special thing.” said Mays on the college football reshuffling and how USC vs. UCLA preserves their rivalry. 

USC Coach Lincoln Rile
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 5-5 USC Trojans are taking on 4-6 UCLA in a must-win game for both programs. UCLA is vying for bowl eligibility under first-year head coach Deshaun Foster. A win for the Bruins would keep them on track for a year that is very respectable and truthfully ahead of schedule after the program was decimated by the departure of coach Chip Kelly and the transfer portal.

For the Trojans, a 5-5 record is a disappointment beyond belief. The expectations entering this season were rightfully high. The College Football Playoff was a serious goal, and coach Lincoln Riley’s track record with quarterback development earned the Trojans the benefit of the doubt after a close loss at defending National Champion Michigan. However, after five heartbreakingly avoidable losses, the discourse has been flipped. Riley is now staring down, potentially missing the playoffs for the first time in his career. 

Published
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

