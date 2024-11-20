Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Injury Update After Increased Role Vs. Tennessee Titans
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had one of the plays of the NFL weekend in Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. On a spectacular 47-yard touchdown, quarterback Sam Darnold launched a perfect pass, and Addison caught the ball in stride and turned on the afterburners to get into the endzone untouched. The USC Trojan to USC Trojan connection between Addison and Darnold is beginning to heat up in recent weeks as the Vikings now hold an 8-2 record.
As far as an injury report, Addison left Sunday's game in the second half with cramping. Addison did not return to the game, but he will be available for next week's game in Chicago.
Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Addison reached a top speed of 21.09 mph on that 47-yard TD, his second-fastest speed as a ball carrier this season. Addison hit a remarkable 21.80 mph in Week Seven vs. the division rival Detroit Lions. The play had 25 yards after catch, expected yards after catch was 17 (+ nine), and the touchdown probability was 16.1 percent.
Addison finished the game with three receptions for 61 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. More importantly, Addison’s eight targets equaled a season-high, matching the target total from the New York Jets matchup back on October 6th. Addison struggled with cramps in the second half and was unable to return to game action, but Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Addison should be back at full strength immediately.
“An active day for Jordan Addison, who nearly made a spectacular catch on the goal line. Officials rule he did not come down in bounds,” said ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert during the game.
As Addison continues to become a more integral piece to the Vikings’ offense, a bump in production can be expected. Currently, Addison has 24 receptions, 359 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns in eight games. Addison also has a touchdown rushing as well. His end-season projection currently has him finishing the season with 41 receptions, 610 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns.
Per NFL Fantasy Football, Addison was benched in 63.2 percent of registered fantasy leagues before the Titans game. While secondary to the Vikings's primary goal, which is to win games any way possible regardless of stats, the best way forward appears to be having Addison’s role increased, and therefore, his production should see a spike. For the Vikings, fans, and fantasy owners alike, Jordan Addison’s continued reemergence is a welcomed sign.
