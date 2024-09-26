Talanoa Hufanga Reveals How Troy Polamalu’s Advice Helped His ACL Rehab
Former USC Trojans safety, Talanoa Hufanga tore his ACL during the 2023 NFL season. Hufanga plays for the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Hufanga’s ACL tear occurred in week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hufanga made his 2024 season debut in week three against the Los Angeles Rams. The safety appeared on KNBR’s “Murph and Marks” on Sept. 24, following the 49ers tough loss. While speaking about his ACL tear and return to the 49ers, Hufanga spoke about how former USC Trojans star safety, Troy Polamalu helped him.
Polamalu's advice was not about how to heal physically though.
“Well, this is the time for you to really dive down into your playbook, dive into the film, critique yourself at the highest level, and most importantly spend time with family," said Hufanga. "So when you can do all those things, you come back stronger mentally and physically.”
Through Hufanga’s rise in the NFL, he has been open about Polamalu’s mentorship. This began while Hufanga still played for the Trojans, and continues to this day. While preparing for the NFL Draft, Hufanga spoke to NFL Now about how Polamalu has helped him on and off the field. A big focus that Polamalu helps Hufanga with is the mental side of the game.
Just as Polamalu told Hufanga to focus on studying while healing from his ACL tear, Polamalu would assign him readings to do while preparing for the NFL Draft. He also helped Hufanga with the physical side of football though, even boiling down to what he should eat and drink.
In addition to being one of the top players on the 49ers defense, Polamalu’s help has taught Hufanga discipline. While playing for USC, Hufanga would not use social media. Polamalu was sure to instruct Hufanga on that early in his collegiate career. While he does use social media now, this has taught him how to block out the noise and concentrate on football. Instead of focusing on just the physical side of healing his ACL, Hufanga is ready mentally.
If a safety in the NFL is going to take advice from anyone, Polamalu is one to listen to. Polamalu is a Hall of Fame player and an overall legend of the game. The safety has two Super Bowl wins and voted to eight Pro Bowls. He was named first-team All-Pro four times, and named to the second-team twice. Polamalu also earned Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. Taking his advice will lead to success, and Hufanga is already seeing that.
Hufanga's start in week three against the Rams was not a bad one. The 49ers defense did struggle, but having Huganga back is a big help. Hufanga played 54 snaps against the Rams. Tearing his ACL less than a year ago, and being able to get onto the field feeling healthy is great news for the young safety.
Hufanga is in just his fourth year with the 49ers. San Francisco is off to a rocky start, but the excitement for the former USC player being back is high. Hufanga had three interceptions in 2023 before tearing his ACL. Now with one game under his belt, and being mentally prepared thanks to Polamalu, Hufanga is set to be a difference-maker for the 49ers.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Prospect Justus Terry: Will 5-Star Commit To Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, Injury Update, Preview
MORE: Bear Alexander Notifies Lincoln Riley Intention to Redshirt After Social Media Drama
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Injury Update: Akili Arnold, Lake McRee
MORE: Who's to Blame for Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams' Rookie Struggles?