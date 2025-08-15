USC Trojans Legend Weighs In On Expectations, Jayden Maiava Role This Season
In a new era of USC Trojans Football, the time and energy spent developing another elite Trojan team is evident, and has been noticed by many.
It was especially noticed by was Big Noon Kickoff Analyst Matt Leinart. The former USC Trojans quarterback has continuously advocated for the Trojans, no matter the performance, and echoed some of his thoughts regarding the current talent on USC's roster.
One Mistake USC Cannot Afford Again
Leinart discussed the most obvious error from the Trojans season last season: the one-score losses. The 2004 Heisman Trophy winner suggests USC's vast improvement if they can simply swap the outcome.
"If they can flip that script, you're looking at a team that can win nine games, maybe 10 games and get into the Playoff." Leinart told Bleacher Report. "They have that type of talent, they've just got to go do it."
Leinart was, and is, still known as one of the most dynamic and decorated USC quarterbacks to ever rep the Cardinal and gold. Leinart led the Trojans to back-to-back apart National Championship teams in 2003 and 2004 team under the leadership of legendary coach Pete Carroll.
In his four seasons with USC, Leinart finished with a career 10,693 passing yards and 99 touchdowns, the Trojans retired his No. 11 jersey shortly after to commemorate the success he led the Trojans to.
Leinart is Confident in Trojans Starting Quarterback
Leinart, who was known for having exceptional accuracy when finding his receivers, shows similarities to current quarterback Jayden Maiava. The junior quarterback from Las Vegas proved his athleticism and singal-calling ability late in the season last year, but it was enough to earn him a starting spot.
Leinart emphasized that Maiava's humbleness he displays for his team, making him a perfect example of what it means to be a USC Trojan.
"I got a chance to talk to him last year, and I was so impressed with his humility," Leinart said. "He understands being the starting quarterback at USC comes with a lot of pressure and expectations. You've gotta win, you've gotta elevate the team. He has incredible humility about him and a want to be great and to learn and lead this team back to prominence."
What Leinart also included in his confidence in Maiava is the chance to play under an elite coach like Lincoln Riley, who claims three Heisman Trophy winners and multiple College Football Playoff appearances throughout his career.
"Now in year two with Lincoln and knowing what Lincoln has done in the past for quarterback development, the sky is the limit. People are sleeping on Jayden a little bit," Leinart said.
Is Maiava the Future of the USC Offense?
Maiava put up 1,201 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with USC, following his transfer from UNLV. While Maiva was still getting acclamated to a new realm of competitiveness, he stepped in when he was needed and put on a show for Trojan fans.
After benching Miller Moss for a 4-5 start as starting quarterback, Maiava was given the greenlight by Riley, and put up a 3-1 record, and a postseason win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
Echoing Leinart, being the starting quarterback at USC is nothing short of overwhelming, carrying the weight of a historic, blue-blood program with you through every snap. If Maiava can pick up where he left off, he could secure a bright future for both his career and the program.