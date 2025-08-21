USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Names Two Players Who Are Shining On Defense
LOS ANGELES - With senior linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason exhausting their eligibility and no early enrollees, depth at the linebacker position was a concern for the USC Trojans in the spring.
However, with the season just around the corner, all of the doubt has been erased.
Redshirt senior Eric Gentry and sophomore Desman Stephens have “separated themselves in the linebacker room as the clear cut first and second guys,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said.
The news doesn’t come as much of surprise. Gentry was having a breakout year last season, before a series of concussions during the first month of the season forced him to redshirt. Linebackers coach Rob Ryan has been in awe of the 6-foot-6 unicorn since he joined the staff in January.
Stephens stepped up in Gentry’s absence a year ago and served as the team’s third linebacker and contributed on special teams. He was one of two freshmen in 2024 to appear in all 13 games. However, Riley also expressed confidence the rest of the room.
“I know that was kind of a concern of depth coming into this camp, Riley said. "And I would say one of the bright spots has been the play of, Ta’Mere [Robinson] and [Elijah] Newby and [Anthony] Beavers, and then the two young boys at linebacker, I like our depth. There's just going to be kind of figuring out who's going to play.”
Redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker is another linebacker that will factor into the depth chart. Ryan raved about the progression of Walker in the spring, after the Michigan native missed a majority of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury.
Sophomore tight end Walker Lyons also highlighted Walker and Newby as two guys that have made a “really big jump” in their second season on campus.
Newby moved to defensive end during bowl week and remained there during spring practice. However, since the start of fall camp, the former four-star recruit from Connecticut has moved back to linebacker.
“I really do appreciate coach Lynn more than I think he really thinks, because he really sits down, he evaluates each one of the players, and he comes up with a success plan for each one of them,” Newby said. “So, obviously he knows that everybody don't have the same strengths, everybody don't have the same weaknesses, so he works with your strengths."
Robinson, a Penn State transfer, was a major addition to the linebacker room during the spring portal. The redshirt sophomore appeared in 14 games for the Nittany Lions in 2024.
Beavers brings an abundance of experience, having appeared in 41 career games as a hybrid safety/linebacker in his USC career but became a permanent linebacker in the spring.
Freshman Class
And of course, the two “young boys” Riley is referring to is freshmen linebackers Matai Tagoa’i and AJ Tuitele.
Tagoa’i is a hyper athletic player with his 6-foot-4 frame. He may not see significant reps at linebacker in the fall, but expect the San Clemente (Calif.) to play on special teams.
Tuitele was a late add to the Trojans 2025 recruiting class. The Las Vegas native originally signed with Washington State during the early signing period, but was granted a release and signed with USC on National Signing Day in February.
Tuitele was credited with an eye-popping with 196 total tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his senior season.