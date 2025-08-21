All Trojans

USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Names Two Players Who Are Shining On Defense

Depth at the linebacker room was once a concern for the USC Trojans in the spring but no longer is heading into the fall. USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the position and named two players that have separated themselves from the group.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOS ANGELES - With senior linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason exhausting their eligibility and no early enrollees, depth at the linebacker position was a concern for the USC Trojans in the spring. 

However, with the season just around the corner, all of the doubt has been erased. 

Redshirt senior Eric Gentry and sophomore Desman Stephens have “separated themselves in the linebacker room as the clear cut first and second guys,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Linebacker Competition, Depth of Position Eric Gentry Elijah Newby Big Ten Rob Ryan Desman Stephens
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) runs the ball after an interception in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The news doesn’t come as much of surprise. Gentry was having a breakout year last season, before a series of concussions during the first month of the season forced him to redshirt. Linebackers coach Rob Ryan has been in awe of the 6-foot-6 unicorn since he joined the staff in January. 

Stephens stepped up in Gentry’s absence a year ago and served as the team’s third linebacker and contributed on special teams. He was one of two freshmen in 2024 to appear in all 13 games. However, Riley also expressed confidence the rest of the room. 

“I know that was kind of a concern of depth coming into this camp, Riley said. "And I would say one of the bright spots has been the play of, Ta’Mere [Robinson] and [Elijah] Newby and [Anthony] Beavers, and then the two young boys at linebacker, I like our depth. There's just going to be kind of figuring out who's going to play.”

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Tight End Recruit Mark Bowman Dominating 7-on-7 Invitational

MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Addresses Reggie Bush, LenDale White Comparisons

MORE: USC Trojans Receive Interesting Label As Lincoln Riley Criticism Mounts

MORE: USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Key Role In Recruiting Top In-State Prospect

Redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker is another linebacker that will factor into the depth chart. Ryan raved about the progression of Walker in the spring, after the Michigan native missed a majority of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury.

Sophomore tight end Walker Lyons also highlighted Walker and Newby as two guys that have made a “really big jump” in their second season on campus. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Linebacker Competition, Depth of Position Eric Gentry Elijah Newby Big Ten Rob Ryan Desman Stephens
Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant coach Rob Ryan watches the game against the Kansas City Chiefs Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Newby moved to defensive end during bowl week and remained there during spring practice. However, since the start of fall camp, the former four-star recruit from Connecticut has moved back to linebacker. 

“I really do appreciate coach Lynn more than I think he really thinks, because he really sits down, he evaluates each one of the players, and he comes up with a success plan for each one of them,” Newby said. “So, obviously he knows that everybody don't have the same strengths, everybody don't have the same weaknesses, so he works with your strengths."

Robinson, a Penn State transfer, was a major addition to the linebacker room during the spring portal. The redshirt sophomore appeared in 14 games for the Nittany Lions in 2024. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Linebacker Competition, Depth of Position Eric Gentry Elijah Newby Big Ten Rob Ryan Desman Stephens
Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (24) celebrates after recording a tackle for loss in the second half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beavers brings an abundance of experience, having appeared in 41 career games as a hybrid safety/linebacker in his USC career but became a permanent linebacker in the spring. 

Freshman Class 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Linebacker Competition, Depth of Position Eric Gentry Elijah Newby Big Ten Rob Ryan Desman Stephens
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

And of course, the two “young boys” Riley is referring to is freshmen linebackers Matai Tagoa’i and AJ Tuitele. 

Tagoa’i is a hyper athletic player with his 6-foot-4 frame. He may not see significant reps at linebacker in the fall, but expect the San Clemente (Calif.) to play on special teams. 

Tuitele was a late add to the Trojans 2025 recruiting class. The Las Vegas native originally signed with Washington State during the early signing period, but was granted a release and signed with USC on National Signing Day in February. 

Tuitele was credited with an eye-popping with 196 total tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his senior season. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football