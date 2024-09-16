USC Trojans Projected for SEC Matchup in Latest College Football Playoff Predictions
One of the more prolific starts to the college football season has the No. 11 USC Trojans projected to be one of the final 12 programs in the College Football Playoff.
ESPN released their latest bowl projections on Sunday, Sept. 15, following the conclusion of week three across college football. With only two ranked teams losing during the week, most of the college football playoff projections and bowl game predictions were only slightly adjusted.
The Trojans, however, could be slated for a College Football Playoff appearance featuring some of the top teams in the country. The matchup would feature the two of the premiere conferences in college football: the Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences.
ESPN bowl guru Kyle Bonagura has the Trojans set to play on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles as part of the College Football Playoff opening round. Bonagura has the Trojans matching up with Ole Miss, as the Rebels would visit the Coliseum.
Mark Schlabach has USC slated for a road tilt in SEC country as part of the first round. Schlabach's matchup brings the Trojans visiting Tennessee in Knoxville.
Only Bonagura had the Trojans advancing into the quarterfinal to take on the Texas Longhorns at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The rematch of the 2006 Rose Bowl game would be played on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
Both analysts have 13 of the 18 Big Ten Conference teams in postseason play, including four in the College Football Playoff: Ohio State, USC, Oregon, and Penn State.
The other programs included in postseason bowl projections feature Nebraska, Rutgers, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington, Maryland, and Iowa. To obtain bowl eligibility, teams typically need to reach at least six wins.
USC's non-conference foes could help the Trojans' push to the playoff, as No. 16 LSU continues to remain rated in the AP Poll. The Tigers are projected for a New Year's Eve bowl game, while Utah State was not featured as a projected postseason team.
Few teams saw major changes in the week four edition of the AP Poll after a somewhat quiet college football weekend. USC remains one of the bigger movers in the poll, jumping up 12 spots from the original poll take in the preseason.
The Trojans are coming off a bye in week three, but they are set to battle No. 18 Michigan in Ann Arbor in week four. Being so early in the season, few teams have multiple wins over ranked opponents, mainly because they have not played more than one team in the top 25 if any.
The matchup in Ann Arbor between the Trojans and Wolverines will also serve as USC's introduction into Big Ten regular season play. Officially a member of the conference for some time now, the Trojans have yet to face off against an opponent from the Big Ten on the gridiron since joining.
USC looks to continue its hot start in the 2024 season on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
