USC Trojans Offensive Line Receives Abysmal Pass Blocking Grade Against Michigan
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss found himself constantly getting picked up off the turf in Ann Arbor. The defensive front of the Michigan Wolverines gave the Trojans offensive line a quick introduction to the Big Ten conference, making life very difficult for Moss the entire afternoon.
USC allowed 22 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The entire unit struggled, with every starter allowing at least one pressure. Tackle Mason Murphy allowed six, center Jonah Monheim and tackle Elijah Paige each allowed four. The Trojans pass blocking was graded at an 8 out of 100, according to PFF.
Moss was pressured just six times in week one against LSU.
Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart was a constant presence in the Trojans backfield finishing the game with two sacks, three quarterback hits and eight quarterback pressures. Moss was sacked a total of four times on Saturday.
Michigan defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant wreaked havoc in the interior part of the Trojans offensive line. USC ended the first half with negative rushing yards for the first time since 2019.
Lincoln Riley tried shaking things up in the second half, inserting Tobias Raymond at right tackle and moving Murphy over to left tackle. Alani Noa, who started the game at right guard but was replaced early by Amos Talalele was back on the field to start to the second half.
“It was good opponent,” Riley said. "Obviously when you play in an environment like that there’s obvious challenges. They got some momentum early defensively. We made a couple of lineup changes there, I thought we handled it pretty well for a while ... we got to where we were moving pretty good. It’s a good group, we made some mistakes, some of our young guys came in there and made a few mistakes. Just got beat in one-on-ones a couple times, they got some pretty good players . . . we hung in there and fought but definitely have to get better.”
Moss was able to get going after the offensive line changes, tossing three touchdowns in the second half, one each to wide receivers Duce Robinson, Jay Fair and Ja'Kobi Lane. Additionally, Moss threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Moss was stripped sacked by Stewart late in the third quarter and recovered by Grant but running back Woody Marks made an incredible play to wrestle the ball away and give the back to USC with a new set of downs.
It is unlikely USC will face a defensive front that is similar to that of Michigan but if they're going to successful in this conference, they must fix the struggles on the offensive line immediately.
