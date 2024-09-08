All Trojans

Week Two Availability Report: Can the USC Trojans Stay Healthy?

After an exciting win over the season opener, the USC Trojans have reported the team's availability ahead of the week two matchup with the Utah State Aggies.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries the ball against LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries the ball against LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are relatively healthy entering the second game of the 2024 season, the first of the year in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. On the Trojans' injury report, the program listed no one as "out," and linebacker Mason Cobb as "questionable"

In the week of practice leading up to the game, Cobb was absent from the team period available to media on Wednesday, Sept. 4. One of the leaders on the improved Trojans defense, Cobb's absence` drew questions from the media.

”Mason’s been limited for us this week, he hasn’t been a full participant in practice, will be questionable for the game,” said Riley.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb (13) tackles LSU Tigers running back
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb (13) tackles LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (22) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While the Trojans are one of four new members to the Big Ten conference this season, releasing an availability report is a new requirement for all teams. Beginning this year, teams must announce which players are considered "questionable" or "out" two hours before kickoff begins.

Against LSU in the Model Vegas Kickoff Classic, the Trojans were one of few teams in the conference with a completely healthy team. Both the SEC and the Big Ten are requiring their schools to submit availability reports, copying a standard practice in the NFL.

Teams across the conference have injuries on their roster, and the USC football program has managed to stay relatively healthy so far. In total, the Trojans players reportedly added 1,400 pounds of muscle this offseason. Additionally, the strength and conditioning staff has done a good job of keeping their players on the field in practice and games.

The Trojans will host the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. PT.

MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation

MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Shares Old Photo, History With Miller Moss

MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Utah State, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out

MORE: How Will USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Defend Utah State QB Bryson Barnes?

Published
Charlie Viehl

CHARLIE VIEHL

Home/Football