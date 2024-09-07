USC Trojans vs. Utah State Preview: Big Ten Network Blackout, Injuries, Odds, Prediction
Can the USC Trojans avoid major upset in Week 2 in their inaugural Big Ten conference season?
In their home-opener, the No. 13 USC Trojans (1-0) host Utah State (1-0) on Saturday, September 7th at 8 p.m. PT. The Trojans look to keep the momentum, after a tone-setting week one victory over the LSU Tigers in front of a national audience of 9.2 million viewers.
Mountain West conference's Utah State poses a challenge for USC. Utah State has had success upsetting AP top-25 teams as the Aggies have won five of it's last 17 games against ranked teams.
USC quarterback Miller Moss is off to a hot start. Moss steps in for the departed Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Moss went 27 of 36 for 378 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.
“I think he’ll can continue to grow just being in all these different situations that these games are going to present,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Every rep for him, every situation that happens in a game, every matchup is just another chance to learn and continue to grow as a player.”
Utah State is also coming off a win, defeating FCS team Robert Morris 36-14 in its season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31
HOW TO WATCH
The matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Unfortunately, that means many USC fans will not be able to watch their favorite football team this Saturday. The disagreement between Comcast/Xfinity and the Big Ten Network had led to blackouts in California and the Pacific Northwest.
A similar distribution issue happened when Nebraska, Rutgers, and Maryland were added to the Big Ten and the problem was resolved. Unfortunately for the west coast sports fans, it appear there is not an urgent deadline.
If you are Xfinity/Comcast customer looking for Trojans, Ducks, Huskies or Bruins - fuboTV is a popular option to have access to the Big Ten Network. The service is currently offering a free trial, giving new subscribers a chance to watch a few Big Ten matchups before purchasing a plan.7-day trial here.
INJURY UPDATE: USC linebacker Mason Cobb, who totaled seven tackles in Week 1, is questionable for Week 2.
”Mason’s been limited for us this week, he hasn’t been a full participant in practice, will be questionable for the game,” said Riley.
FUN FACT: USC running back Woody Marks has the longest active streak in the nation with 46 consecutive games with a reception.
PREDICTION: USC's defense flexes vs. Utah State, forcing the Aggies into turnovers. Moss and wide receiver Zachariah Branch connect for multiple touchdowns as USC runs away with its first home win of the season. USC 45, Utah State 21.
RANKINGS: USC is ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Poll and in 14th the USA Today Coaches Poll.
RECORDS: USC Trojans (1-0) vs. Utah State Aggies (1-0)
ODDS: USC is a 28.5-point favorite over the Aggies.
GAME TIME: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, 8 p.m. PT
LOCATION: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles, California
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: ESPN LA 710AM Radio, Trojan Radio Network--KSHP 1400AM, USCTrojans.com and KABC.com and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 197, 198, 39
THE FINAL WORD: Riley says “he has a lot of respect” for Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes. The Trojans fell to the Utah Utes last season with Barnes as their quarterback.
"It's helpful anytime you’ve been on the field with a guy like (Barnes) who is a very good player," said Riley.
