USC Trojans Victory Completes Los Angeles Trifecta: Dodgers, Lakers Exciting Wins
The USC Trojans entered Friday night's game vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with a ton of pressure after losing each of its last three games. USC coach Lincoln Riley's squad responded in a big way, defeating Rutgers, 42-20, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
On a night where Freddie Freeman had a walk off home run in Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the L.A. Lakers erased a 22-point deficit to defeat the Phoenix Suns, the Trojans completed the trifecta for Los Angeles sports fans.
"Super proud of this football team," Riley said. "All that we've been through to turn around here on a short week, come play the way we did, with our backs against the wall, missing some key players. Have number of guys step up. There was no excuses in this program."
"The entire week, we had a really good week, and fun to see us come play well and separate."
Riley has been preaching for weeks that has program needs to "separate" in these games and that's exactly what they did.
Running back Woody Marks had one of the best performances of his collegiate career, he finished the night with 94 yards rushing and scored a career-high three touchdowns. Receiver Makai Lemon also put together the best performance of his young Trojans career, hauling in four receptions for a a career-high 134 yards. Quarterback Miller Moss was spectacular, completing 20 of 28 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, but more importantly the Trojans signal-caller had his first turnover free day in the Big Ten.
USC jumped out to a fast start, scoring a touchdown on each of its four possessions in the first half. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Trojans immediately marched down the field. Moss connected with four different receives and Marks capped off a 10-play, 77-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown. Lemon's 80-yard kickoff return sparked the Trojans second scoring drive and four plays later Marks punched it in for his second rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
To open up the second half, it was more of the same. Moss continued to spread the wealth, this time he connected Kyle Ford, who delivered a strong stiff-arm and dived into the end zone for his touchdown of the season to make it 21-3. Marks completed the hat trick in the first half when he went untouched for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 28-9. USC headed into the locker room for the third consecutive week with a two-touchdown lead.
After exchanging punts to start the third quarter, Rutgers got on the board midway through the third quarter when Athan Kaliakmanis connects with Christian Dremel for a 25-yard touchdown and then converted the two-point conversion to make it a 28-20.
Just when Trojans fans started to get deja vu from previous weeks, Lemon took a short pass and turned into a 70-yard completion. The sophomore receiver has continued to make big plays and be an integral part of the Trojans offense since returning from injury earlier this month. Three plays later, Moss took it in himself for a 7-yard rushing touchdown to put the Trojans up by two score again.
Lemon continued his career-night when Moss connected the Los Alamitos native for a 40-yard touchdown that made it 42-20.
"He's made some really competitve catches, some big plays after the catch," Riley said. He's playing fast, playing confident, and it was his kind of night ... he just continues to improve."
Despite missing four starters in the secondary, in-addition to the few starters they have already lost in the past few weeks, the Trojans played very well on the defensive side of the ball. Their four sacks are the most they've had any in game this season.
Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai came into the contest ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in rushing yards and touchdowns, and the Trojans held him to 86 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. USC had struggled on defense in the second half in recent games, giving up 22 points to Maryland last week and 27 to Penn State the week prior. On Friday, Rutgers was held to just eight points in the second half.
Closing games had been a problem for the Trojans but against the Scarlet Knights, the Trojans refused to let their foot off the gas.
"There really hasn't been panic with this group in any of these games, and there wasn't tonight," Riley said. "And I thought we had a great mindset. We did a great job closing up."
USC will be back on the road next week when they travel up to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 2. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
